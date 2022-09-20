Read full article on original website
News On 6
State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
News On 6
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News On 6
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
News On 6
News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman
The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
