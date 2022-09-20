Finalists for 2022 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards announced

COLORADO SPRINGS — A celebration will be held Oct. 27 to announce the winners of six categories for the 2022 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.

The Young Leader Awards program celebrates the outstanding achievements of young professionals uner 40 who are making a positive impact in Colorado Springs through their professional and volunteer activities.

Of the nominees for the ninth annual Young Leader Awards, 30 finalists have emerged across six categories. One winner from each category will be announced during the award ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Avenue.

The finalists in each category are:

Community and Economic Impact

Samantha Chapman , Sentinels of Freedom

, Sentinels of Freedom Cecilia Harry , Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Natasha Hutson , U.S. Bank

, U.S. Bank Kayla Nelson , Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation Erica Romero, Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Creative Industry

Kristin Kotera , TDG Architecture, Inc.

, TDG Architecture, Inc. Victoria Lipscomb , Springs Recovery Connection

, Springs Recovery Connection Caitlin Lowans, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Colorado Colorado Springs Jeresneyka Rose , Trust for Public Land and ArtByRizzo

, Trust for Public Land and ArtByRizzo TerryJosiah Sharpe , Anthem Music Enterprises

Education

Cordelia Feess-Armstrong , Food to Power

, Food to Power Sloan Gonzales , University of Colorado Colorado Springs

, University of Colorado Colorado Springs Nathaniel Lohmann , Colorado Springs School District 11

, Colorado Springs School District 11 Dr. Sarah Long , University of Colorado Colorado Springs

, University of Colorado Colorado Springs Jesse Perez, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Sports, Health & Wellness

Michelle Beyrle , El Paso County Public Health

, El Paso County Public Health Brendan Burke, Switchbacks Football Club

Switchbacks Football Club Jennaya Colons , Penrose Hospital, Centura Health

, Penrose Hospital, Centura Health Justin Hayworth , Ent Credit Union

, Ent Credit Union Aubrey McCoy , Colorado Springs Sports Corporation

Technology & Sustainability

Csilla Brimer , Willenrimer Consulting

, Willenrimer Consulting Kelly Bull , Kelly Bull Permaculture Design

, Kelly Bull Permaculture Design Izzy Hankes , Bluestaq

, Bluestaq Rebecca Jewett, Palmer Land Conservancy

Palmer Land Conservancy Mackenzie Tamayo , Catalyst Campus for Innovation and Technology

Military Leaders

Stephanie Bandy , United States Air Force

, United States Air Force First Sergeant James Herrington ,United States Army

,United States Army Isaac D. Johnson , United States Space Command

, United States Space Command Captain Kyle Kravitch , United States Army

, United States Army Technical Sergeant Dearatha D. Nelson , United States Air Force

The award ceremony will be emceed by FOX21’s Morning News meteorologist Matt Meister, and limited tickets are now available for $30 per person at Mayor’s Young Leaders Awards .

