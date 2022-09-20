Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Kenny King, Daphne
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Daphne head coach Kenny King is the Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week from the fifth week of high school football!
The Trojans are 3-2 through the midway point of the 2022 season coming off a 25-14 win over Baker last Friday, the team's third region win in a row.
King’s Trojans are seeking a third straight playoff appearance. Daphne has beat Alma Bryant, Davidson and aforementioned Baker.
