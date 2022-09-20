ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

High school students participate in college and career fair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors in Calhoun County high schools were able to talk with professionals from different career fields and also visit with representatives from colleges across the region. It was part of the annual College and career fair for the Calhoun County School District....
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community. The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat. Members act as ushers at...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
wcbi.com

Bank robbery in Oxford leads to arrest of 60-year-old woman

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley woman is accused of a bank robbery in Oxford. 60-year-old Karen Bell was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center for armed robbery. Oxford police say she stole more than $2,000 from a bank on University Avenue. Thanks to quick actions in...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo High School goes on lockdown after bomb threat

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are back to normal at Tupelo High School after a brief lockdown. Students and staff were evacuated after a bomb threat. The district says they learned about the threat around 8 this morning. After a search of the school, no bomb was found. Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Boil water notice for Big Creek Water Association

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A water leak is prompting a Boil Water Notice for customers of the Big Creek Water Association in Calhoun County. All customers on County Roads 309 and 311 and those on County Road 308 between the intersection of 309 and 311 need to boil their water for at least one minute before use.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Montgomery County Sheriff warns of gravel and asphalt scammers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Crews are breathing some new life into old scams across the area. The Carroll and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices are warning residents about gravel and asphalt scammers. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammers are preying mainly on elderly residents by offering work for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy