Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and breezy. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 65°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and breezy. High of 92°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. We’re...
KCBD
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Lady Raiders announce collaboration with 100 Black Men of West Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders in conjunction with the 100 Black Men of West Texas, have teamed up for a collaboration with the newly formed Black Women of West Texas chapter here in Lubbock, the organization and Lady Raider Basketball announced Thursday. “We are truly honored...
everythinglubbock.com
Lou is our KLBK Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Lou as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 22. Reach out to LAS to adopt Lou at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Lou!
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
everythinglubbock.com
New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds
LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A special homecoming tradition lives on at Coronado High School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A homecoming proposal for the special needs students at Coronado High School happened on Thursday from the Football team, Pom Squad and Cheerleaders. This tradition started nine years ago by a former Mustang Football player named Noah Sifrit. “We were out to dinner one night, we asked him who you’re gonna ask […]
Several Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash that confirmed several injuries. The crash happened on 50th and University Avenue around 3:22 p.m. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the victims involved [..]
LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows
LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field. “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L. Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
everythinglubbock.com
Riley is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Riley as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 20. Reach out to LAS to adopt Riley at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Riley!
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
everythinglubbock.com
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
Comments / 0