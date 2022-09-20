ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and breezy. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 65°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and breezy. High of 92°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. We’re...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

The first cold front of Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plains, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lady Raiders announce collaboration with 100 Black Men of West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders in conjunction with the 100 Black Men of West Texas, have teamed up for a collaboration with the newly formed Black Women of West Texas chapter here in Lubbock, the organization and Lady Raider Basketball announced Thursday. “We are truly honored...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lou is our KLBK Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Lou as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 22. Reach out to LAS to adopt Lou at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Lou!
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Texas Tech#Klbk#Mph
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field.  “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L.  Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Riley is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Riley as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 20. Reach out to LAS to adopt Riley at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Riley!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer

LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy