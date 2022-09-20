Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: POP UP BIVALENT BOOSTER CLINIC THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 24 @FAIRGROUNDS
Where: Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center. What: No appointment, no cost, single-dose Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster. WHO: Anyone 12 years old and older who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 2 months. TCCHC provide services to all regardless of immigration or insurance status. Our staff may...
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
q13fox.com
AG: Clark County repair shop manager fined for removing emissions controls from diesel trucks
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - The manager of a Clark County repair shop must pay $10,000 and serve 240 hours of community service for illegally removing emissions controls from diesel trucks, the Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the manager of RPM Northwest in Ridgefield, Nicholas...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Vote Yes for Incorporation of Oceanside
I am writing in favor of a Yes Vote for incorporation of Oceanside. My wife and I have owned a lot in Oceanside for 12+ years. I have always had a positive “vibe” when entering Oceanside since moving from San Diego 30+ years ago to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and visiting the vibrant, Oregon Coast towns, each with its unique style.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather – Fall Equinox & More Emergency Preparedness Tips 9/22/22
Well, welcome to the official first day of fall! Today and this evening we have a weak system passing to the north that gives us a slight chance of showers until around midnight. The marine layer pushes in and the winds die off tonight. We could also see some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours, lows tonight near 46.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
St. Mary’s by the Sea Church HUGE Yard Sale Sat. Sept. 24th
HUGE YARD SALE, Saturday, Sept 24, 9 am – 4 pm, at St Mary by the Sea Church in Rockaway Beach, to benefit St Aloysius School for Girls in Uganda and Haiti Women’s Project. Treasures Galore: Bikes, toddler clothes & shoes, tools, clamming, bakeware, new bedding, dish sets,...
coastriverbusinessjournal.com
Breakside Brewery looks into Astoria location
Breakside Brewery, one of the dominant players in Oregon’s craft beer industry, plans to open a location in Astoria. The city confirmed the Portland-based business is discussing the logistics with city staff on opening an eating and drinking establishment — not a brewery — in a building that formerly housed the Astoria Co+op.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon
Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
Beaverton Police Log: Man arrested after threats at bakery
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Aug. 30 A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and multiple warrants after a traffic stop near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near...
pdxmonthly.com
5-Must Try Spots for Beaverton Restaurant Week
The secret is out: Beaverton’s food scene is full of both offshoots of Portland classics, and its own unique blend of restaurants, some of which (dare we say) rival Rose City favorites. So it’s no surprise the city has a thriving restaurant week brimming with limited, restaurant-week-specific specials only available during that period. Over 40 businesses are participating in this week's event, offering everything from coffee to Thai to pizza. Beaverton Restaurant Week is running now through Saturday, October 2. Not sure where to start? Here are five picks that represent the best of the west.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Nestucca Bobcats Football – Good Start to Season (2-1); First Home Game on New Turf Fri. Sept. 23
In their first 2A Northwest League matchup, Nestucca Bobcats football (1-0 in League, 2-1 overall) traveled to Vernonia Friday night to kick things off against the Loggers (0-1 in League, 2-1 overall). The Bobcats won handily, 24-8, overcoming a defensive battle in a sloppy game where turnovers were an issue for both teams.
