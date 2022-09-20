Read full article on original website
Specialty Foods 2022
Best Local White Wine (2022) Bernardus Winery, 5 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. In baseball, they say a tie goes to the runner. In wine tasting, a tie goes to the sipper. Imagine this scenario: You visit the Bernardus tasting room looking for a top-notch white wine. The Sauvignon Blanc is really good, with tropical notes and plenty of refreshing, brisk lime. However, the Chardonnay hits the right palate notes, with ripe fruits with a subtle but sturdy oak undertone. There’s no way to decide between the two, so you take home two bottles instead of one. That makes you, the sipper, also the winner. And you are helping the planet by drinking, because Bernardus practices sustainable agriculture on their estate vineyards. Everyone’s a winner.
Toolbox 09.22.22
The Monterey District Attorney hosts a community forum about a family justice center planned to open in King City. The center aims to help people who are victims of crime by providing centralized services to end the cycle of violence. This forum welcomes public input on what will be offered.
Why “sorry, no water” isn’t going to cut it during this Regional Housing Needs Allocation process.
Pam Marino here. I recently wrote a cover story about the coming challenge our cities and county face in planning for thousands of new housing units—20,300 to be exact—as required by the state in its quest to solve the statewide housing crisis. I did not mention the dimension...
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
Letters to the Editor 09.22.22
I LOOOOOVE this place and I am so sad to see it closed for months, but look forward to the re-opening (“Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel,” Sept. 15-21). Frank William Foehrenbach | Monterey. I’ll miss the charm of...
Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications
SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
Hot Picks 09.22.22
Monterey might be a lot more beige than the whitewashed homes of the Greek islands, but this weekend, Custom House Plaza transforms into a miniature version of the old country. There will be plenty of Greek food on offer – think gyros, salads, baklava and loukoumades (Greek donuts) – as well as live music, dancing and plenty of smiles. Also, there will be Greek beer. The festivities kick off Friday evening at 5pm with a “taverna night” featuring Greek appetizers and drinks and dance from the Greek islands, followed by day-long celebrations on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, put on by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel, is free, and offers locals the chance to get a taste of Greek culture without leaving the area code. [DS]
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans
SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
Morsels 09.22.22
GET THAT BREAD… The news is out: beloved sourdough purveyor Ad Astra Bread Co. has signed a lease on a new, bigger location. The spot at 479 Alvarado St., Monterey was previously Bull and Bear Whiskey Bar; next it will provide a very central temple to baked goods. The opening is still a while off – estimates put it at 10 months. So for now, Ad Astra will continue to be co-located with Other Brother Beer Co. on Broadway in Seaside. adastrabread.com.
Monarchs are returning to Pacific Grove amidst ongoing disagreement about their winter home.
The first tagged monarch butterfly to be recovered in California this season was found on Sept. 7, a sure sign that the annual monarch migration from the north to overwintering spots along the coast was underway. As the butterflies hopefully make their way to the Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary for the season beginning in October, they will find at least one tree used last year for shelter is gone, in what could be considered a symbol of discord between volunteers who care for the sanctuary and city officials.
