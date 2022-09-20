ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Specialty Foods 2022

Best Local White Wine (2022) Bernardus Winery, 5 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. In baseball, they say a tie goes to the runner. In wine tasting, a tie goes to the sipper. Imagine this scenario: You visit the Bernardus tasting room looking for a top-notch white wine. The Sauvignon Blanc is really good, with tropical notes and plenty of refreshing, brisk lime. However, the Chardonnay hits the right palate notes, with ripe fruits with a subtle but sturdy oak undertone. There’s no way to decide between the two, so you take home two bottles instead of one. That makes you, the sipper, also the winner. And you are helping the planet by drinking, because Bernardus practices sustainable agriculture on their estate vineyards. Everyone’s a winner.
Toolbox 09.22.22

The Monterey District Attorney hosts a community forum about a family justice center planned to open in King City. The center aims to help people who are victims of crime by providing centralized services to end the cycle of violence. This forum welcomes public input on what will be offered.
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.

While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
Letters to the Editor 09.22.22

I LOOOOOVE this place and I am so sad to see it closed for months, but look forward to the re-opening (“Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel,” Sept. 15-21). Frank William Foehrenbach | Monterey. I’ll miss the charm of...
Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications

SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
Hot Picks 09.22.22

Monterey might be a lot more beige than the whitewashed homes of the Greek islands, but this weekend, Custom House Plaza transforms into a miniature version of the old country. There will be plenty of Greek food on offer – think gyros, salads, baklava and loukoumades (Greek donuts) – as well as live music, dancing and plenty of smiles. Also, there will be Greek beer. The festivities kick off Friday evening at 5pm with a “taverna night” featuring Greek appetizers and drinks and dance from the Greek islands, followed by day-long celebrations on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, put on by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel, is free, and offers locals the chance to get a taste of Greek culture without leaving the area code. [DS]
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices

TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans

SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
Morsels 09.22.22

GET THAT BREAD… The news is out: beloved sourdough purveyor Ad Astra Bread Co. has signed a lease on a new, bigger location. The spot at 479 Alvarado St., Monterey was previously Bull and Bear Whiskey Bar; next it will provide a very central temple to baked goods. The opening is still a while off – estimates put it at 10 months. So for now, Ad Astra will continue to be co-located with Other Brother Beer Co. on Broadway in Seaside. adastrabread.com.
Monarchs are returning to Pacific Grove amidst ongoing disagreement about their winter home.

The first tagged monarch butterfly to be recovered in California this season was found on Sept. 7, a sure sign that the annual monarch migration from the north to overwintering spots along the coast was underway. As the butterflies hopefully make their way to the Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary for the season beginning in October, they will find at least one tree used last year for shelter is gone, in what could be considered a symbol of discord between volunteers who care for the sanctuary and city officials.
