Greencastle, PA

echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg's next Christmas tree may be in your backyard

The big pine tree in your backyard could become the Borough of Chambersburg's 2022 Christmas tree. The borough announced that it is looking to harvest and move a tree that will be the centerpiece of the town's Christmas decorations on Memorial Square through the holiday season. The tree will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD

Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
THURMONT, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
abc27.com

New apartments replace long-abandoned Adams Co. supermarket

EAST BERLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Too much abandoned retail space. Too few residential units. To varying degrees, that’s the situation everywhere in America. The solution?. Sometimes, a place like The Commons at East Berlin, a 40-unit apartment complex for people 55 years and older on the site of a former supermarket, Nell’s. The property had been vacant for 14 years.
EAST BERLIN, PA
hagerstownmagazine.com

Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro

Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Sally A Rowe obituary 1942~2022

Ms. Sally A Rowe (Weikert), 79, of Greencastle, PA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 21, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oliver E. Weikert, Jr. and Helen (Kennedy) Weikert. She graduated from Waynesboro Area...
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

Madeline L Baker obituary 1934~2022

Madeline L Baker, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Moon Township, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. Surviving Madeline is her loving husband of 68 years, Clair K....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Betty J Doyle obituary 1929~2022

Mrs. Betty J Doyle (Daniels), 94, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA. Born December 29, 1929, in Struthers, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ira R. and Edna (Reeder) Daniels. She and her husband of over 75 years, Mr....
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
loudounnow.com

Spontaneous Combustion Destroys Purcellville-Area Barn

A fire started by the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil from a flowerbox destroyed a large barn near Purcellville on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office reported. Just before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20, a 911 caller reported a barn on fire behind a...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
fcfreepress

Nancy McCormick Reichenbach 1931~2022

Nancy McCormick Reichenbach, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022 at the Chambers Pointe Memory Home. Born August 23, 1931 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late James Waldo and Anna Eleanor Miller McCormick. Nancy was a graduate of the former Chambersburg High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

