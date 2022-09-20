Read full article on original website
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg's next Christmas tree may be in your backyard
The big pine tree in your backyard could become the Borough of Chambersburg's 2022 Christmas tree. The borough announced that it is looking to harvest and move a tree that will be the centerpiece of the town's Christmas decorations on Memorial Square through the holiday season. The tree will be...
Alvaro Italian bakery in Harrisburg expanding with second location
Alvaro Bread & Pastry Shoppe in uptown Harrisburg will soon have two stops for its Italian pastries and pastas. In the coming months, Alvaro will open a larger outpost at 4715 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township near the Glass Lounge Restaurant, said Vincenzo Alvaro, a manager. “To be honest,...
Wanted: A Christmas tree for Chambersburg
Only 13 more weekends until Christmas and 8 weeks until Chambersburg’s Annual Christmas Parade! Chambersburg is looking for a special tree to become part of the community’s annual holiday tradition. Work crews need time to find just the right tree, harvest and move, and decorate it. It all...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD
Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
abc27.com
New apartments replace long-abandoned Adams Co. supermarket
EAST BERLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Too much abandoned retail space. Too few residential units. To varying degrees, that’s the situation everywhere in America. The solution?. Sometimes, a place like The Commons at East Berlin, a 40-unit apartment complex for people 55 years and older on the site of a former supermarket, Nell’s. The property had been vacant for 14 years.
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland
Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it. If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.
hagerstownmagazine.com
Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro
Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Sally A Rowe obituary 1942~2022
Ms. Sally A Rowe (Weikert), 79, of Greencastle, PA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 21, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oliver E. Weikert, Jr. and Helen (Kennedy) Weikert. She graduated from Waynesboro Area...
Madeline L Baker obituary 1934~2022
Madeline L Baker, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Moon Township, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. Surviving Madeline is her loving husband of 68 years, Clair K....
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
Betty J Doyle obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Betty J Doyle (Daniels), 94, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA. Born December 29, 1929, in Struthers, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ira R. and Edna (Reeder) Daniels. She and her husband of over 75 years, Mr....
GASD School Board Rejects James Gettys/Lincoln Elementary HVAC Project
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of Directors voted last night to reject a proposed $33,789,000 project that would have replaced the HVAC systems and perform other work at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. The vote effectively delays the project at least a year unless there is an...
Help the Gettysburg National Military Park clear Devil’s Den on Sept. 24.
The Gettysburg National Military Park is looking for up to 50 volunteers to help us clear Devil’s Den of woody vegetation in anticipation of reopening the area at the end of the month. The event helps celebrate National Public Lands Day. We will be removing woody vegetation from the...
loudounnow.com
Spontaneous Combustion Destroys Purcellville-Area Barn
A fire started by the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil from a flowerbox destroyed a large barn near Purcellville on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office reported. Just before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20, a 911 caller reported a barn on fire behind a...
Nancy McCormick Reichenbach 1931~2022
Nancy McCormick Reichenbach, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022 at the Chambers Pointe Memory Home. Born August 23, 1931 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late James Waldo and Anna Eleanor Miller McCormick. Nancy was a graduate of the former Chambersburg High School...
