Oakland, CA

Rapper G-Eazy joins Oakland Roots ownership group

By Phil Mayer
 2 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Another Oakland celebrity has joined the Oakland Roots soccer club’s ownership group. The Roots announced Tuesday that G-Eazy purchased an ownership stake in the team.

G-Eazy, whose birth name is Gerald Gillum, was born in Oakland and attended Berkeley High School . He joins NFL star Marshawn Lynch as Oakland natives to join the local soccer team’s ownership group.

“There are not many things or places that have helped define me and my career more than the city that raised me,” G-Eazy said. “What Oakland Roots and Soul are doing for the people of The Town and the community is truly one of a kind and something when asked to be a part of I had to jump in right away.”

G-Eazy rose to music stardom in the mid-2010s and has placed 16 songs on the Billboard Top 100. His songs Me, Myself & I and No Limit cracked the Top 10 and stayed on the Top 100 chart for 37 and 29 weeks, respectively.

“We all know G by his music, but we also know that he is Oakland through and through,” said Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul CMO Edreece Arghandiwal. “Throughout his entire career he has made it a point to take Oakland and the Bay Area to the Universe.”

The Roots were founded in 2019 by a group of Oakland natives and have since launched a women’s team, the Oakland Soul. They play their games at Laney College and compete in the National Independent Soccer Association.

The team and G-Eazy will release merchandise at the Roots’ final home game of the season on October 1. To view it, go to the Roots’ website .

