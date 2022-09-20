Read full article on original website
Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens. Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kent State, Not on TV
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs return home to Athens this weekend, as they host an unranked Kent State team that is off to a 1-2 start to the season. With Vegas setting the spread at 42-points, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings.
Georgia football is the apex predator devouring minnows 1-by-1
Georgia football has destroyed every opponent in the past three weeks, leaving no prisoners in its path of destruction. While fans know how strong Georgia looks, Late Kick’s Josh Pate gave the perfect analogy. Shark Week is one of the most popular events of the summer, but the way...
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
WGMD Radio
Georgia high school student dies during flag football practice
A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday during a flag football practice. Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they “are working with the family and the school.”. The student suffered a “medical emergency” during the practice, CBS 46...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. School leaders at The Weber School, a private Jewish school on Roswell Road, confirmed that the deceased student was a member of the school’s senior class.
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
Talking With Tami
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 12 - Sept. 19
♦ Dairy Queen of Covington, 3125 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 13; Routine; 91/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale welcomes surgical specialist
CONYERS — Surgeon Shaoxu Bing, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists at Rockdale. Bing specializes in minimally invasive general surgery to treat hernias, gallbladder disease and a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. His special interests include hernia, foregut, and colorectal surgery.
