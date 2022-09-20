Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County: Deed transfers Sept 7-13
Deed Transfers for Sept 7-13, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
abc27.com
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
abc27.com
New apartments replace long-abandoned Adams Co. supermarket
EAST BERLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Too much abandoned retail space. Too few residential units. To varying degrees, that’s the situation everywhere in America. The solution?. Sometimes, a place like The Commons at East Berlin, a 40-unit apartment complex for people 55 years and older on the site of a former supermarket, Nell’s. The property had been vacant for 14 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit
Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
wdac.com
Several Diaper Bills Proposed In Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Several bills have been introduced that highlight the need for diapers in PA. House Bill 692, sponsored by York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, would establish a grant program to improve, enhance, and expand access to clean diapers for infants, children, and incontinent adults. Another measure, House Bill 692 would provide funding for organizations that can provide resources for diaper and incontinence products by funding volunteer training, fundraising, collection, and outreach efforts specific to diaper resources. House Bill 888 would give the Department of Human Services the ability to aid certain low-income individuals in buying diapers for children 36 months of age or younger. Bill supporters say diapers and incontinence products are both expensive, but a necessity. The need for these products was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of these products have increased with inflation.
abc27.com
End-of-life care home expanding in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Chambersburg mansion built around Civil War for sale
Construction of "Oak Hill" in Chambersburg began before the Civil War and concluded after the war ended. Now the home is for sale, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to live in this Italianate villa.
Yorktowne Hotel searching for employees ahead of grand reopening
YORK, Pa. — The historic Yorktowne Hotel is hiring for all kinds of positions ahead of its highly anticipated reopening this November. Open positions range from housekeeping attendants and dishwashers to front desk agents and conference coordinators. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as...
To continue its work with military worldwide, central Pa. defense center gets $200M upgrade
It’s fair to say that most residents in the region don’t know how large the operation is at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center Susquehanna in Fairview Township, York County, or the important support services that go on there everyday that impact members of the military around the world.
hagerstownmagazine.com
Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro
Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Dauphin County changes three polling locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes
YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg's next Christmas tree may be in your backyard
The big pine tree in your backyard could become the Borough of Chambersburg's 2022 Christmas tree. The borough announced that it is looking to harvest and move a tree that will be the centerpiece of the town's Christmas decorations on Memorial Square through the holiday season. The tree will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
Non-Partisan Voting initiative Launches in Franklin County
A new non-partisan initiative guided by volunteers has launched in Franklin County to spread awareness of voter information and resources ahead of the General Election on November 8. The initiative, Franklin Votes, aims to increase voter turnout in communities across the county. In 2021, only 31% of registered voters in...
Help the Gettysburg National Military Park clear Devil’s Den on Sept. 24.
The Gettysburg National Military Park is looking for up to 50 volunteers to help us clear Devil’s Den of woody vegetation in anticipation of reopening the area at the end of the month. The event helps celebrate National Public Lands Day. We will be removing woody vegetation from the...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0