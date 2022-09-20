Read full article on original website
US 287 closed west of Vernon
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with TxDOT and the Department of Public Safety say U.S. 287 has been closed between Chillicothe and Quanah. Adelle Lewis with TxDOT says both North and Southbound lanes are closed at this time. She said the closure was due to a criminal investigation. We’ve...
Better by Next Week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures may pull back a little on Thursday thanks to a weak front dropping in from the north. Instead of 100 or higher, our highs will drop back into the middle 90s. Whatever small drop in temperatures we see will not last long. South winds and a return of temperatures near 100 are expected on Friday and Saturday. A second, stronger cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing nicer, more seasonal air to the forecast for next week.
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New developments are set to begin on the east side of Wichita Falls after the city council approved a project to turn seven acres of land into an apartment complex, amongst other things. While some community members are excited for what this can do, others...
UPDATE: City employees work to fix water main break
UPDATE: According to Lawton City officials, repairs are now complete on the 14″ water main which broke on the east side of City Hall Wednesday evening. City employees are currently working to reopen 8th St., which was closed during the repairs. Officials are currently working to calculate the total...
Tracking Cold Fronts
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain hot into at least Saturday despite a cold front moving into the area on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will again be back up close to 100 or higher but may pull back by a few degrees on Thursday thanks to the front. South winds and a return to hot weather is expected Friday and Saturday before the next front arrives on Sunday. This front will be much stronger and should push out temperatures back down by early next week.
A cold front will arrive Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
WFAFB looking to grow services with expansion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to purchase another building as they say they’re running out of space at their current location. It’s all to continue serving the community as the food bank services a large portion of Wichita County. WFAFB...
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Maverick The Mustang
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the life of an MSU staple, Maverick T. Mustang. Maverick has been the MSU Texas mascot...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Denison man was killed Tuesday at the Rednecks with Paychecks event just outside of Saint Jo, according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m. The man, identified as 61-year-old Rickey Doty, was reportedly...
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street. The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on...
Looks Like a New Car Wash Will be Built in the Empty Lot on N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK.
It's been an empty lot for years and years but soon we could be seeing a new car wash at 1503 N. Sheridan Road in Lawton, OK. It's near the corner of Sheridan and Cache Road between China Wok and Sonic Drive-In. The City's Planning Commission unanimously voted to re-zone...
RBNC to host Halloween event on Oct. 28
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is set to host the 16th annual Not-So-Scary Halloween! event on Friday, Oct. 28. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. A costume contest will start at 7:30 pm, and music, food, cool games, crafts and candy will be available. The...
Lawton City Council sets new licensing fee for dispensaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The operations manager of Werewolf Pharm says he knew the fee was going up, but didn’t know how much... until it was time to renew. “We didn’t find out about it until I went to apply for another license. I would have never found out about it. It’s not posted anywhere, they didn’t come out and tell anybody”, says Airieous Ervin.
Two Burkburnett students chosen to meet The First Lady
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A big honor for two Burkburnett high schoolers as they got to meet face to face with First Lady, Doctor Jill Biden. The students were 2 out of 9 selected and it all comes down to their passion for helping out their classmates. They are also part of a new program, that helps ease the transition, for not only military but new incoming students.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
