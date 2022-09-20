Read full article on original website
OHS student arrested following knife fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa High School student has been arrested following a fight involving a knife that left one student with minor injuries. According to Ector County ISD, Wednesday morning, before school, two students got into a fight. One student pulled out a knife and cut the other. The student wielding the knife, a […]
2 Ector County students arrested for threats against their schools
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, Ector County ISD police charged two students for threats against the schools. A 5th-grade girl at Ireland Elementary with Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School or Bus Grounds, a Class A Misdemeanor. According to ECISD, the 5th grader pointed at students in...
Man accused of assaulting elderly parents
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his elderly parents earlier this month. Emery Dickman, 49, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, as well as Assault/Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone
A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]
Middle Schooler Viciously Attacks Teacher After She Confiscates Phone
Sparks another debate on how dangerous teaching has become. A middle school student was caught on video attacking his teacher in her classroom. The eighth grader was reportedly upset because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. Other students in the classroom recorded the video of the student attacking his teacher and shared it on social media where it quickly went viral. According to reports, the student was taken into custody and charged with a felony.
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
MPD investigating theft: Can you help?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect […]
MCSO deputy fired, accused of using excessive force
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation after Alcaraz was accused of using excessive force with an inmate. Juan Alcaraz, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant. The incident happened on September 13, according to a news release. MCSO […]
Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
Man arrested on warrant, accused of assaulting pregnant wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. […]
Deranged Suspect Breaks Into Elementary School
ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
OPD responds after woman hides in neighbor’s garage to escape assault
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation. According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 […]
Odessa man charged after teen tells police he was ‘beaten’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report […]
Man intentionally rams into vehicle, three times, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he intentionally crashed into a vehicle, three times. Jason Bradley Hernandez, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, on September 15, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3400 block of […]
City of Midland starts new programs for children
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
Ector County Sheriff speaks on Judge Counts' ruling on felony-indicted individuals being able to buy guns
ODESSA, Texas — Although every felony indictment is different, a ruling that gives people accused of committing crimes the right to buy guns might seem like a threat to public safety. However, that is what Judge David Counts ruled on Monday. His reasoning for the ruling was based on...
