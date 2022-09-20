Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Are flashing red, blue lights reserved just for law enforcement officers?
HOUSTON – Question: Are flashing red, blue lights reserved just for law enforcement officers?. Answer: Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety says red, white and blue lights warn drivers of a medical, criminal, or another type of emergency. Restrictions on who can use red and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County ESD 1 Fire Academy
Have you seen those blue fire trucks driving around town and thought, wow I would love to become a firefighter and ride on one of them. Well now’s your chance! Montgomery County ESD 1 is hosting their very first paid Fire and EMT academy. If you have ever thought about becoming a career firefighter, now is your chance!
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHERWOOD ACADEMY CLEARED TO RETURN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS
At 8:55am, MCHD dispatchers received a 911 call alerting us to a possible hazmat scene at Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Rd. in Magnolia. Workers had been using JB Weld epoxy to repair chairs when the odor from the adhesive caused several adults and children in the school to begin feeling ill. MCHD EMS evaluated 19 people, 11 adults and 8 children, for symptoms like headaches, dizziness, light-headedness and nausea. Three (3) adults were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The 16 other people involved refused transport and are in good condition at this time. Magnolia Fire Department has completed their inspection of the building and air quality testing. The school has been cleared to return to normal operations.
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash
SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.
onscene.tv
Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver | Houston
09.19.2022 | 2:19 AM | HOUSTON – HPD units are investigating a fatal crash. One vehicle was involved in flames. Multiple vehicles are involved. Per caller, a car hit an 18 wheeler and caught fire. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTRE
Livingston automated license plate reader leads to arrest of alleged RV thief
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - An automatic license plate reader helped Livingston Police Department track down a stolen trailer and the Houston man who was pulling it through town. Around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a notification via the automated license plate reader that a stolen RV trailer bearing a...
Suspect pins deputy between 2 cars outside of Midtown bar before being shot in the hand, HCSO says
The shooting happened after the deputy believed a suspect in the parking lot was sitting in a vehicle believed to have been stolen, investigators said.
KBTX.com
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his “wellbeing has been verified.”
Click2Houston.com
KHOU
Vehicle fire shuts down multiple lanes of Katy Freeway in Houston
A vehicle on fire shut down several lanes of the I-10/Katy Freeway near Washington. No injuries were reported.
KBTX.com
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The town of Iola is mourning after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, went off the roadway, over corrected, and started to overturn. That’s when the driver and back seat passenger were ejected from the car.
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
bluebonnetnews.com
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Colony Ridge
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation of an alleged drive-by shooting that took place around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the 100 block of CR 3556 in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove in northwest Liberty County. According to Capt. Ken DeFoor,...
