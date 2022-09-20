Read full article on original website
SFGate
Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year
There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Noah Cyrus releases debut album, 'I Just Want a Lover' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is back with new music. The 22-year-old singer and actress released her debut studio album, The Hardest Part, and a music video for the song "I Just Want a Lover" on Friday. In "I Just Want a Lover," Cyrus sings about searching for true...
Halsey apologises to fans for ‘self-loathing’ music: ‘I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art’
Halsey has opened up about “a deep sadness” that she feels is inside of her, apologising to fans that it’s “penetrated” her art. Ahead of the 27-year-old pop singer’s birthday on 29 September, she reflected deeply on her life and career. In an Instagram story on 21 September, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, wrote: “I find that there’s a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness. “I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself,” the “Without Me” singer continued. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m...
David Bowie is honoured with an 'icon' stone on London's Music Walk of Fame six years after his shock death
David Bowie was honoured with a paving stone on the London Music Walk of Fame on Thursday. The pioneering musician, joins the likes of The Who, Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul on the cultural attraction trail in the city's famed Camden Town area. The singer died from cancer...
SFGate
Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton Hear a ‘Sweet Symphony’ in Love
Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton make for thrilling duet partners in the collaborative tune “Sweet Symphony,” the fourth new song that Oladokun has released this year. Written by Oladokun with Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” more than lives up to its title. With its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together. “I let my walls down, lay my weapons on the floor,” Oladokun sings. Stapleton steps in for the second verse and chorus, then they join in harmony for a rousing final chorus that mirrors the idea of being “together through ups and the downs, dungeons and ivory towers.”
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
thebrag.com
Four golden reasons that a rock music revival is around the corner
In modern life, only three things are certain: birth, death, and the demise of rock music being declared. Every year, a music critic writes an essay happily claiming the genre is done, that there’s only room for electronic and hip hop music now. The truth, of course, is much...
Grimes Looks Completely Different As She Debuts New Look After Wearing Face Bandages
“R selfies obsolete yet,” Grimes asked on Friday (Sept. 23) while sharing a new photo of her face. In the pic, Grimes (b. Claire Boucher, 34) sported a wet hair look with two visible braided tails. Her lips, somewhat plump and full, were pink-blue, and she wore some orange-yellow makeup around her eyes. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she added in the Instagram post’s caption. “Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”
Sophie Turner's Scenes In "Do Revenge" Were Pure Comedy Gold, And These 18 Tweets Highlight Why
If Sophie Turner yelled in my face, I would just say thank you.
Guitar World Magazine
Les Claypool praises Willow Smith's Primus cover: “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass”
Willow dons her one-of-a-kind St. Vincent signature model to play one of Larry LaLonde's signature avant-garde leads. Pop superstar-turned-punk rocker Willow Smith has posted a clip of herself jamming to Primus’s 2022 single Conspiranoia, prompting approval from the Primus leader himself, Les Claypool. The clip – posted to the...
5 Seconds of Summer Members Tell How a Jamming Retreat in Joshua Tree Led to the Self-Produced ‘5SOS5’
The group 5 Seconds of Summer gets back to basics on “5SOS5,” writing and producing the bulk of the band’s fifth album in-band. What began as pandemic-related precaution soon turned into an opportunity to recalibrate their sound in an authentic way. After all, they launched as a teenage pop-punk outfit in 2014 and then proceeded to reinvent themselves on each subsequent project, detouring into the worlds of Top 40, electronica and R&B. The Australian rockers started recording the album — which arrives this weekend — in late 2020 in Joshua Tree, CA. “We went up there with no expectations,” says guitarist...
The best bands to see at Portola, San Francisco's newest music festival
The Portola Festival aims to fill the gap left by Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly.
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school
The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
