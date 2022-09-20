ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

SFGate

Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year

There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
Halsey
The Independent

Halsey apologises to fans for ‘self-loathing’ music: ‘I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art’

Halsey has opened up about “a deep sadness” that she feels is inside of her, apologising to fans that it’s “penetrated” her art. Ahead of the 27-year-old pop singer’s birthday on 29 September, she reflected deeply on her life and career. In an Instagram story on 21 September, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, wrote: “I find that there’s a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness. “I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself,” the “Without Me” singer continued. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton Hear a ‘Sweet Symphony’ in Love

Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton make for thrilling duet partners in the collaborative tune “Sweet Symphony,” the fourth new song that Oladokun has released this year. Written by Oladokun with Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” more than lives up to its title. With its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together. “I let my walls down, lay my weapons on the floor,” Oladokun sings. Stapleton steps in for the second verse and chorus, then they join in harmony for a rousing final chorus that mirrors the idea of being “together through ups and the downs, dungeons and ivory towers.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Four golden reasons that a rock music revival is around the corner

In modern life, only three things are certain: birth, death, and the demise of rock music being declared. Every year, a music critic writes an essay happily claiming the genre is done, that there’s only room for electronic and hip hop music now. The truth, of course, is much...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Grimes Looks Completely Different As She Debuts New Look After Wearing Face Bandages

“R selfies obsolete yet,” Grimes asked on Friday (Sept. 23) while sharing a new photo of her face. In the pic, Grimes (b. Claire Boucher, 34) sported a wet hair look with two visible braided tails. Her lips, somewhat plump and full, were pink-blue, and she wore some orange-yellow makeup around her eyes. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she added in the Instagram post’s caption. “Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

5 Seconds of Summer Members Tell How a Jamming Retreat in Joshua Tree Led to the Self-Produced ‘5SOS5’

The group 5 Seconds of Summer gets back to basics on “5SOS5,” writing and producing the bulk of the band’s fifth album in-band. What began as pandemic-related precaution soon turned into an opportunity to recalibrate their sound in an authentic way. After all, they launched as a teenage pop-punk outfit in 2014 and then proceeded to reinvent themselves on each subsequent project, detouring into the worlds of Top 40, electronica and R&B. The Australian rockers started recording the album — which arrives this weekend — in late 2020 in Joshua Tree, CA. “We went up there with no expectations,” says guitarist...
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists

Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school

The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
MUSIC

