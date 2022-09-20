Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Local businesses given new space for ‘soft landing’ into being Big E vendors
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is in full swing for 2022, and for the first time smaller local businesses are being given the opportunity to test the waters of being Big E vendors with the new “Front Porch” section of the fair. The Front Porch is...
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Southwick church seeking $60K in preservation funds to repair damaged steeple
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Congregational Church at 488 College Highway is seeking $60,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to repair the church’s steeple, which has been damaged by water leakage. In an application to the Community Preservation Committee filed last month, Church Moderator Hannah Putnam said that after...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
79 King Street to Deliver Sustainable, Purposeful Lifestyles for 55-Plus Market in New England College Town
NORTHAMPTON, MA— Live Give Play (LGP), a lifestyle-focused real estate developer, and Spiritos Properties, a mass timber focused developer, have announced plans for 79 King Street, their first rental building for adults aged 55 and older. Located in vibrant Northampton, Mass., in a downtown area rich in arts and...
Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard
New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
TRAFFIC: Upcoming constructions projects in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke held a news conference Wednesday to share the status of several pipeline projects.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
Holyoke cannabis committee looking for volunteers
The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED) is asking for volunteers to serve on the city's Cannabis Citizens Review Committee (CCRC).
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
‘No confidence’ vote expected to fail at next Greenfield council meeting
Even as residents are pushing for Greenfield City Council members to hold a vote of “no confidence” on the city’s mayor and chief of police, council members are signaling they are opposed to the idea, especially after an earlier attempt failed in the summer. Three councilors spoke...
Western Massachusetts’ resilient Puerto Rican community is thinking of its island (Editorial)
The streets of downtown Springfield were filled with music, food celebration and happiness Sunday, as the Puerto Rican Parade came roaring back after a two-year, pandemic-related live absence. The parade drew its largest gathering on record, with over 5,000 registrants marching from the city’s North End down the Main Street....
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
West Springfield town councilor requests to suspend lifting the ban on retail pot until a referendum has been voted on
WEST SPRINGFIELD —Town councilman Daniel O’Brien requested a suspension of the execution of a zoning ordinance lifting the ban on retail pot. “This suspension will be in effect until the results of a referendum question deciding the issue is held during the November 2023 election cycle,” O’Brien said.
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
thereminder.com
Holyoke Planning Board opens hearing for Dunkin and Delaney’s Market proposal
HOLYOKE – During their Sept. 13 meeting the Planning Board met with representatives of an applicant for a potential Dunkin Donuts and Delaney’s Market at 500 Easthampton Rd. for a site plan review of the proposed project. Quickly the conversations became limited as Planning Board members felt they...
Enfield Dog Park has a new four-legged mayor
The Enfield Dog Park has voted in a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor! As of September 1st, Mayor Bella and Deputy Mayor Keira have officially taken office.
