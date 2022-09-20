ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard

New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
HARVARD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive

Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
MONTAGUE, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
