Lawrence, KS

Kansas Coach Leipold Addresses ‘Flattering’ Job Rumors

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

The Jayhawks have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2009.

With Kansas off to its best start in over a decade, speculation has already begun about the future of coach Lance Leipold. On Tuesday, Leipold was asked about other college football jobs that have already become available, and the 58-year-old offered no indication that he was looking elsewhere.

“Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said . “My wife, Kelly, and I, we came to Lawrence, Kan., not to move. At this stage of our career, it’s flattering—like you said, it’s early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner—and a consistent winner—for the long haul.”

Leipold began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Whitewater, in 1987, and spent the next two decades as an assistant at various stops, including Wisconsin and Nebraska. He was the head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007 to ’14, winning six Division III championships before taking the job at Buffalo. He guided the Bulls to a combined 24–10 record over his last three years before becoming Kansas’ coach last season.

The Jayhawks’ resurgence has been among the most captivating surprises of the young season. Kansas went 2–10 in Leipold’s first year, and has not won more than three games in a season since 2009. The program has not won more than a single Big 12 game since ’08, and has just one top-25 finish in the last 26 years.

KSNT News

WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters Distribution Center relocating to Lawrence in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Kansas Distribution Center, currently located in downtown Topeka, will be moving to a new location in the spring of 2024. Harvesters is vacating its current Topeka facility because the building will be demolished as part of the infrastructure project to replace the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct. Officials said Harvesters must be out of their existing facility by June of 2024.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Sandwiches keep customers craving more at Charlie’s

HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - We take a drive north of Saint Marys, up Highway 63, to Charlie’s in Havensville for this week’s Fork in the Road. When you want to go off the beaten path, Charlie’s Bar and Grill at 321 Commercial St. in Havensville is perfect for the ambiance. The restaurant is housed in a building over a century old and was originally built as a bank, however, when owner Dona Flowers was growing up, she said it was a post office and on her bucket list was owning a bar and grill. So came the birth of Charlie’s in 2013.
HAVENSVILLE, KS
WIBW

Caterpillar looking to expand for growth

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
WAMEGO, KS
