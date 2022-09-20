ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Design#Foot Drop#Apple News#Uag Monarch#Kevlar The Monarch#Limite
Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones

On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
CELL PHONES
DIY Photography

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features

DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Walmart Fall Sale: Huge Rollbacks on TVs, Small Appliances, PCs, and Accessories

Walmart's latest round of rollbacks are here just in time for the change of the season. Fall is a great time to replace old electronics or get some early holiday shopping finished. With over 1,000 products from a variety of categories—including tech, home improvement, video games and media, and school supplies—on deep discount, this is a sale you won’t want to miss.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy