notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 reviews: ANC improved, impressive Adaptive Transparency, useful volume controls
The first reviews of the AirPods Pro 2 are here. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the AirPods Pro 2 audio upgrades, the new MagSafe Charging case design, Find My capabilities, and more. For CNET, Apple has improved the...
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
9to5Mac
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 will start being sold by Apple this Friday. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
Apple’s Watch Sale Is Hot Thanks to the New SE
AmazonIt might not be a chronograph, but it's more useful.
[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
No brick in your box? These GaN chargers will juice up your phone, tablet or laptop super fast
It’s been about two years since the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google stopped including a free wall charger with new smartphones. And if you’re still missing that free brick in your box, it’s time to consider upgrading your next charger to GaN — a compact, powerful, energy efficient charging technology which can be used with any mobile device.
Apple Insider
DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones
On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
DIY Photography
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features
DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
Best Motorola Edge cases 2022
Grab the most attractive-looking cases for your slim and trim Motorola Edge. Here's a list of the best cases you can find for the Motorola Edge right now!
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
PC Magazine
Walmart Fall Sale: Huge Rollbacks on TVs, Small Appliances, PCs, and Accessories
Walmart's latest round of rollbacks are here just in time for the change of the season. Fall is a great time to replace old electronics or get some early holiday shopping finished. With over 1,000 products from a variety of categories—including tech, home improvement, video games and media, and school supplies—on deep discount, this is a sale you won’t want to miss.
