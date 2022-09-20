ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary

Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job. Perez holds two positions. The post COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
recordgazette.net

Wallace, Banning’s mayor once more

Juan “Rick” Minjares was sworn in by Banning’s City Clerk Marie Calderon Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, so that he could participate in the council meetings slated for later in the day and evening. He joined councilmembers Alberto Sanchez, David Happe and Colleen Wallace. Mary Hamlin, subject to...
BANNING, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

On-call transportation program approved by City Council

Acknowledging the need for more specialized public transportation in the Menifee senior community, the City Council this week approved a new way to address the situation – on-call services. With its action, the council authorized the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Care-A-Van Services, Inc., to...
MENIFEE, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart

After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
IRVINE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Participants Sought for Dental Health Study

EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
EL CENTRO, CA
CBS LA

Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage

A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
RIVERSIDE, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Affordable housing community opens in MoVal

The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project

The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
LA QUINTA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal

Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1

Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

