COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary
Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job. Perez holds two positions. The post COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Wallace, Banning’s mayor once more
Juan “Rick” Minjares was sworn in by Banning’s City Clerk Marie Calderon Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, so that he could participate in the council meetings slated for later in the day and evening. He joined councilmembers Alberto Sanchez, David Happe and Colleen Wallace. Mary Hamlin, subject to...
Mission Viejo City Council Majority To Get Tossed At End of Month
A majority of Mission Viejo’s City Council will be kicked out of office at the end of this month unless the California Court of Appeal steps in after an Orange County Superior Court Judge upheld his earlier deadline for the council members to resign on Sept. 30. Mayor Wendy...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
menifee247.com
On-call transportation program approved by City Council
Acknowledging the need for more specialized public transportation in the Menifee senior community, the City Council this week approved a new way to address the situation – on-call services. With its action, the council authorized the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Care-A-Van Services, Inc., to...
County lawmakers divided over abortion inquest bill on Governor's desk
County lawmakers are divided over an abortion bill on Governor Newsom’s desk - some saying it’s an invitation to “back alley” abortions, while others argue it will help secure “women’s rights.”
Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart
After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage
A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
Have Orange County Supervisors Reignited the Debate Over Renaming John Wayne Airport?
An effort by Orange County supervisors to come up with new logos for John Wayne Airport has seemingly reignited the long simmering debate over Wayne, his views on race and whether he’s still the right fit for a local airport in an increasingly diverse metropolitan county. Last week, a...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal
Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events
Check out our list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California
westsidestorynewspaper.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
citynewsgroup.com
Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1
Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
