ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

White House accuses DeSantis of using migrants as ‘political pawn’

By Jessi Turnure, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7fSC_0i3YPm9A00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — White House officials said Tuesday they are coordinating with state officials in Delaware for a possible flight of migrants sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who flew a group of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

Gov. DeSantis said he did it to get Washington’s attention about what’s happening at the border.

Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file class action suit against DeSantis

But according to President Joe Biden, unlike past surges from other Central American countries, the current surge at the border of the United States and Mexico is caused by migrants fleeing Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“This is a totally different circumstance,” the president said. “The ability to send them back to those states is not rational.”

President Biden said his administration is working with Mexico and other countries to stop the flow.

In the meantime, however, Republican governors are taking matters into their own hands.

“Those migrants were being treated horribly by Biden,” Gov. DeSantis said. “They were hungry, homeless.”

DeSantis recently sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard . They were transported to a nearby military base two days after they landed.

“If 50 was a burden on one of the richest places in our country, what about all these other communities that have been overrun with hundreds or thousands?” DeSantis said.

The governor said his actions shine a light on the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Expert pegs Martha’s Vineyard flights at nearly $500K but DeSantis mum on why planes landed in Florida

“At the end of the day, what we’re doing is not the ultimate solution,” he said.

DeSantis’ move has Republican support. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he “personally thought it was a good idea.”

Democrats have condemned it.

“Let’s remember, these folks are fleeing communism. When you think about Venezuela — what’s going on in Venezuela, when you think about what’s going on in Nicaragua, when you think about what’s going on in Cuba — they are fleeing political persecution only to be used as a political pawn by the Florida governor,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “And that is something that the people in Florida should be asking the governor: Why is he doing this?”

There are reports that DeSantis could have more planeloads on the way with plans to drop them off outside President Biden’s vacation home in Delaware.

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

“He should come visit,” Biden said. “We have a beautiful shoreline.”

State officials in Delaware said they are in the process of setting up shelter, food and health care for a potential arrival.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 32

Jethro Da Oil Man
2d ago

If it weren't for Biden and the democrats trying to get votes anyway possible including allowing 5.4 million unvaccinated undocumented illegal immigrants across the border including terrorists, cartel and gang members then they wouldn't be here in the first place

Reply(8)
9
Sandra Gossage
2d ago

Go governor keep on sending they won’t finish the wall we have to protect ourselves some way

Reply
4
Related
WFLA

2 missing teens found shot to death in North Carolina

“As a parent, I cannot imagine how excruciating the wait for confirmation of the victims’ identify is,” Blackwood said. “However, the process is important and critical to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime.  I’m asking for your patience as we, along with other investigative agencies, do the work necessary to seek justice for the victims and their families.”
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Mexico#Pawn#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Venezuelan#Vineyard#Central American#Republican
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WFLA

WFLA

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy