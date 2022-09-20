ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extremely hot again today

Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One More Day#Last Day Of Summer#Extreme Heat
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kasu.org

Arkansas tourism officials welcome rebound of visitors

Arkansas’ tourism industry is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new study. The 2021 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact Report shows tourism jobs in the state rose to 95% of pre-pandemic levels last year. Jobs in the tourism industry grew by nearly 24% compared to 2020, with over 64,000 more Arkansans employed.
ARKANSAS STATE
mypulsenews.com

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry

Deer season begins this Saturday, Sept. 24, for most zones, including zones 11 and 13 in Polk County with archery. (Visit AGFC.com for hunting zones and regulations.) During this much-anticipated time of year one statewide organization is reminding hunters in Arkansas how they can join the fight against food insecurity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy