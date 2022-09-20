Read full article on original website
WLUC
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning. Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee. The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation. But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for... Nummela...
WLUC
Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair hosted a Community Rummage Sale and Vendor Fundraiser this weekend. More than a dozen vendors rented spaces in the exhibit building at the fairgrounds. They sold everything from baby clothes and knick-knacks to comic books and baseball cards. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Houghton County Fair for its exhibit building.
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand. The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.
WLUC
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
WLUC
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones said pricing is starting to become the most important aspect of house hunting and selling. She explained if a house is priced well, and on the market right now, it will get multiple offers. She added this is why it is important to listen to your realtor.
WLUC
Last day of Stick it to Cancer at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The championship games for the Stick it to Cancer played Sunday for the final day of the event. The first game started early Sunday morning at the Lakeview Arena. All funds raised from this event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County. The tournament organizer,...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
WLUC
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County. According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.
WLUC
NMU Board approves 2022-23 general fund operating budget
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved a 2022-23 general fund operating budget of $118.7 million Friday. It is a 0.4% increase over last year. “We’ve been able to control costs to adapt to a decrease in enrollment. And also utilize the annual savings we...
WLUC
Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday
ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
WLUC
‘Stick it to Cancer’ fights cancer with hockey in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is fighting cancer with hockey. The sixth annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament is this weekend. 20 teams face off in games all weekend to raise money for cancer patients. Proceeds go to Cancer Care of Marquette County, as well as two Marquette children: a one-year-old and a six-year-old.
WLUC
Captain of Shipwreck Tours in process of retiring
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A...
WLUC
American Association of University Women, Peter White Public Library hosts Front Street Book Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A book fair has taken over downtown Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Friends of Peter White Public Library teamed up to host the Front Street Book Fair. This three-day event includes two used book sales at the library and First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund activities at the Peter White Public Library and AAUW academic scholarships.
WLUC
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club gave kids and adults a chance to get out on the range on Sunday. The 60th annual Turkey Shoot raised funds for its programming so youth competition shooters, like 12-year-old Dane Deroche, can enjoy the club and practice for the current turkey season.
WLUC
NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Convicted On 66 Felony Child Sex-Related Charges
Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of the following Crimes:. 28 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. 28 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20...
WLUC
Finlandia Volleyball falls to Wisconsin-Lutheran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University volleyball team (0-12) lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) to Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5), Friday night at the Recreation Complex. In the first set, Finlandia and Wisconsin Lutheran traded points until 8-5. The Warriors went on a 10-6 run that put the set away. In the second set, WLC got off to a 9-2 lead and never looked back. In the third set, Wisconsin Lutheran jumped out 11-2 to effectively end the match.
WLUC
9-24-22: NMU Football, Michigan Tech Football, North Central Jets stay undefeated
Tristan Kacynski scofres one of his three touchdows against North Dickinson. Michigan Tech Head Coach Joe Shawhan takes his turn talking to the media. NMU Head Coach Mike Lozier talks about how his team swept Michigan Tech Volleyball. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM UTC. Negaunee girls tennis hosts...
WLUC
Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC. “We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight,...
