Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Information about the upcoming State Fair of VirginiaMargaret MinnicksCaroline County, VA
thecollegianur.com
Weekly COVID-19 report concerns students on limited data
Students at the University of Richmond shared concerns about not having a COVID-19 dashboard and instead, having to rely on a once-a-week update on active COVID-19 cases via SpiderBytes. From the fall 2020 semester through the spring 2022 semester, UR shared the number of COVID-19 cases via the COVID-19 dashboard...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
thecollegianur.com
UR students undergo anti-hazing training after 'Adam's Law' takes effect
Editor's Note: Natasha Sokoloff is a member of Kappa Delta. The Collegian is considered a selective organization. New policies for hazing prevention are being developed at the University of Richmond following the passage of a new Virginia law. Also referred to as Adam’s Law, the legislation was approved after Virginia...
Youngkin’s proposal on trans children a ‘slap in the face’, college student says
Hurtful, painful, unnecessary, and potentially deadly. That's what some are saying about Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to change policies for trans children in public schools.
thecollegianur.com
Students discover pests in campus housing
University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
thecollegianur.com
Ask Maddy: It’s really not a competition
Editor's Note: Ask Maddy is an advice column published every Wednesday. Anonymous questions are taken from this Google form. Questions are also taken both from The Collegian's Instagram, @thecollegianur, and via email at copy@thecollegianur.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Dear...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
Nearly 300 dads attend inaugural Petersburg elementary school bonding event
During the event, books for all ages were passed out, as well as math worksheets with resources included for the dads and children to bond and learn simultaneously.
She recovered from addiction. She wants to help the community that saved her.
Crystal Smith went through a 28-day treatment program and now lives in the foundation's sober living home, something she said saved her life.
Goochland neighbors express concerns about future COVID memorial
Homeowners say that while the memorial has good intentions, they are concerned about increased traffic and upkeep and they haven't been included in any conversations about planning.
City of Hopewell hosting career fair for number of open positions
Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
NBC12
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location. The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and...
UR Law Professor says Re-Write "Questionable Legally"
The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
His tailgate has thousands of pounds of food, but none to eat right away
A Richmond event enters its 10th year pitting schools across the country against each other with a lofty goalline in sight: cross the mark of one million pounds of food collected.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Virginia sheriff is concerned about this prison: 'You failed this community'
"It's a failed business transaction right now," Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts said about level three state prison Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
What should happen to Richmond’s removed confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here
Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
