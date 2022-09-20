ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecollegianur.com

Weekly COVID-19 report concerns students on limited data

Students at the University of Richmond shared concerns about not having a COVID-19 dashboard and instead, having to rely on a once-a-week update on active COVID-19 cases via SpiderBytes. From the fall 2020 semester through the spring 2022 semester, UR shared the number of COVID-19 cases via the COVID-19 dashboard...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

UR students undergo anti-hazing training after 'Adam's Law' takes effect

Editor's Note: Natasha Sokoloff is a member of Kappa Delta. The Collegian is considered a selective organization. New policies for hazing prevention are being developed at the University of Richmond following the passage of a new Virginia law. Also referred to as Adam’s Law, the legislation was approved after Virginia...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
thecollegianur.com

Students discover pests in campus housing

University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
HOUSING
thecollegianur.com

Ask Maddy: It’s really not a competition

Editor's Note: Ask Maddy is an advice column published every Wednesday. Anonymous questions are taken from this Google form. Questions are also taken both from The Collegian's Instagram, @thecollegianur, and via email at copy@thecollegianur.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Dear...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#Mental Health First Aid#Legislature#Police#Linus College#Tat#Richmond College#Counseling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia

The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

What should happen to Richmond’s removed confederate statues? Learn how you can vote here

Nine confederate statues were donated to the Black History Museum last year, with five of them once standing tall on Monument Avenue. The Black History Museum is working with The Valentine to find the best way to create social value from the monuments, which the Black History Museum said is "essential to overcoming the racism and discrimination they helped perpetuate."
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy