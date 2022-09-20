Read full article on original website
ecori.org
Vessel Speed Restrictions Proposed for New England Waters to Protect Endangered Right Whales
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – Ferries and charter boats could move a lot slower in Rhode Island during the off-season if federal regulators accept new nautical speed limits to protect an endangered species of whale. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed restricting existing nautical speed limits to...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase
BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield sprays for spotted lanternflies
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management sprayed for spotted lanternflies in Smithfield Wednesday afternoon following several sightings in the town. DEM conducted ground spraying for the lanternflies along Douglas Pike in areas with large numbers of spotted lanternflies. Douglas Pike was where the location of the...
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income toward rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
johnstonsunrise.net
Friday vote on ‘historic’ Rhode Island electric rate hike
A decision may be made on an electricity rate hike as early as the end of this week. In the meantime, Ocean State residents, advocates and politicians took turns making impassioned pleas to regulators, urging them to reject a nearly 47 percent winter electric rate hike. “This sledgehammer approach …...
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
NECN
The Drought Conditions are Improving in Parts of New England – See the Before and After
It’s Thursday and our updated drought monitor is out!. With a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, data is gathered and analyzed to release a weekly update on our soil status. This week we are watching...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
studyfinds.org
West Virginia, Rhode Island most ‘underrated’ states to visit, survey declares
NEW YORK — Do you go to the same beach every summer vacation without considering perhaps it’s time to try out some new travel hot spots? It turns out most Americans tend to stick to old habits when it comes to traveling. A recent survey shows that three in four people are stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same kinds of places.
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
Market Basket Ranked No. 1 in America for Inflation-Busting
The results of a new national survey this week have revealed that a New Bedford and Fall River favorite is leading the country when it comes to dealing with inflation. The survey, conducted by a customer data science company called Dunnhumby, reveals that Market Basket is far and away the most popular supermarket in America.
Turnto10.com
Residents line up for bottled water amid boil advisory in North Attleborough, Plainville
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Packed grocery stores and streets lined with cars Thursday, as residents in two Massachusetts towns searched for water bottles amid a boil water advisory. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, working with the towns of Plainville and North Attleborough, issued the advisory after...
kiiky.com
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
Turnto10.com
Environmental police seize bluefin tuna from captain without state commercial license
(WJAR) — Environmental police seized a large bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat captain who did not have a commercial fishing license in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management the incent happened last week near Point Judith. RIDEM says the captain had killed a 113-inch...
