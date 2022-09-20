ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Turnto10.com

Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase

BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills.  "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV.  She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel.  "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Smithfield sprays for spotted lanternflies

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management sprayed for spotted lanternflies in Smithfield Wednesday afternoon following several sightings in the town. DEM conducted ground spraying for the lanternflies along Douglas Pike in areas with large numbers of spotted lanternflies. Douglas Pike was where the location of the...
SMITHFIELD, RI
WBEC AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Friday vote on ‘historic’ Rhode Island electric rate hike

A decision may be made on an electricity rate hike as early as the end of this week. In the meantime, Ocean State residents, advocates and politicians took turns making impassioned pleas to regulators, urging them to reject a nearly 47 percent winter electric rate hike. “This sledgehammer approach …...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC6.com

Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
IMMIGRATION
FUN 107

Market Basket Ranked No. 1 in America for Inflation-Busting

The results of a new national survey this week have revealed that a New Bedford and Fall River favorite is leading the country when it comes to dealing with inflation. The survey, conducted by a customer data science company called Dunnhumby, reveals that Market Basket is far and away the most popular supermarket in America.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
kiiky.com

Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023

Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
POLITICS

