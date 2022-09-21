Read full article on original website
Powerball results for 09/21/22; did anyone win the $251 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $251 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday Sept. 21. That means the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 24 will be worth $270 million with a cash option of $145.5 million. The Powerball Numbers (white) for Sept. 21: 6-33-34-45-54.
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Say What?!: Road-Crossing Deer Vaults Over Car on Michigan Road
MICHIGAN – A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera recorded a driver’s close call with a deer that managed to make a flying leap over the top of the vehicle. The Michigan State Police Fifth District posted a video to Twitter showing footage from the dashboard camera of a trooper who was driving in the southwestern part of the state.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Gov. Whitmer announces winners of $1.5M MET giveaway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the 100 winners of the Michigan Education Trust’s (MET) 35-year anniversary $1.5 Million Giveaway. People were able to enter a statewide drawing for their child to qualify for a chance to win $15,000 in paid tuition prices. There were 100 prizes of $15,000 each.
1.3M Michiganders can apply for student debt relief in October
Federal student loan borrowers have been anxiously waiting for debt relief since President Joe Biden announced a $10,000 forgiveness plan in late August. But after a month of preparation, applications are set to open in early October. “Look, this is unprecedented. Just like there was no playbook for reopening schools,...
‘He believed in local news,’ former colleagues say of late Booth Newspapers president
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – He was a news man who always had a vision, his former colleagues say. With that vision, Werner Veit helped bring the news to newspaper subscribers in Michigan and shape the next generation of journalists. Veit, a former president of Booth Newspapers Inc., the parent...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Housing grant puts $50M into ‘missing middle’ home supply
Michigan’s housing supply is getting a boost from $50 million in federal money. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority launched “The Missing Middle Housing Program” as a rehabilitation, construction and investment grant that will address the housing shortage. Money allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of...
Will Michigan see a quiet winter or another COVID-19 surge?
Whether a new coronavirus variant takes hold in the coming weeks could determine if Michigan will undergo another seasonal COVID surge or enjoy its first quiet winter in three years. Modeling from The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub offer projections for the next six months, with a handful of different scenarios...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
MSP: 2 arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to undercover detectives in northern Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman from northern Michigan are in custody after police say they sold cocaine to undercover detectives Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the detectives bought about ½ ounce of cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After, Gaylord police...
‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
