Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on potential final game vs. Tom Brady
While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic”...
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
