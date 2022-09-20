ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today

Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
