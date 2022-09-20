ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit these Portland breweries for fresh hops season

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Oregon’s hops season is in full swing, and there’s several breweries in Portland with fresh beers on tap.

“Breweries will partner with growers here in Oregon to pick up hops that are freshly picked, and then they pick up the hop, and then they drive them back to their brewery and brew with them fresh as compared to dried or processed,” Michelle Palacios, administrator of the Oregon Hops Commission , said.

Oregon farmers start picking hops around the middle of August, and the season lasts until around the end of September. This season is one of the best to enjoy a cold glass of beer.

“Fresh hops just have a unique characteristic to them,” Palacios said. “They taste very earthy, is the way I best describe it, but it’s definitely a popular beer style that’s really only available for a small window during the year.”

There is still time to take advantage before the season comes to a close. Here are a few local breweries with fresh beer on the menu:

