West Virginia reaches opioid settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million

Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia awards first two medical cannabis production licenses
ATLANTA — The agency in charge of Georgia’s medical cannabis program has awarded the first two production licenses for a product the General Assembly legalized seven years ago but that has yet to materialize. The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted this week to award licenses...
Georgia officials report unemployment rates on the rise in the Peach State
(The Center Square) — Unemployment is on the rise in Georgia. Peach State labor officials said all Regional Commissions saw an increase in unemployment rates in August.
Alabama halts execution at last minute of inmate who disputed method after determining it could not be completed by midnight deadline, officials say
The state of Alabama halted the execution of a death row inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say. Alan Eugene Miller was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection after a US Supreme Court ruling earlier Thursday vacated a lower court injunction in a long-running dispute over whether Miller would die by that method or nitrogen hypoxia, an untested and unproven method Alabama officials had said they were not ready to use.
