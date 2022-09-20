ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Help kids fighting cancer at Children’s Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This month, Children’s Minnesota is inviting the community to help children fighting cancer and blood disorders by donating to the Shine Bright for Kids fundraising campaign. Children’s Minnesota is home to the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest –...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Society
MinnPost

Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients

Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Medical Services#General Health#Children#English
KAAL-TV

Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls

(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
AUSTIN, MN
KARE 11

48 charged in alleged $250M Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged four dozen people for their roles in an alleged scheme that defrauded a federally funded child nutrition program out of more than $250 million. During a press conference Tuesday, federal law enforcement laid out the charges against the 47 defendants, ranging...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?

MINNEAPOLIS – Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days.So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question.As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick White of Minneapolis took a two-hour walk Tuesday."I'm really trying to just enjoy this sun," White said.Others are happy the sun is setting on the season. Ben Jahnke took a sweaty midday run Tuesday."I actually like it when it's a little bit cooler," Jahnke said. "I don't like to sweat,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Inflation, higher prices causing financial stress for most Minnesotans, poll finds

MINNEAPOLIS — Consumer prices spiked 9.1% year over year at the end of June 2022, the largest increase in 40 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While local and nationwide gas prices have started to tick downward over the last several weeks, inflation still rose 0.1% in August, and some economists believe another interest rate hike is looming from the Fed.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

