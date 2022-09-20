Read full article on original website
Help kids fighting cancer at Children’s Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This month, Children’s Minnesota is inviting the community to help children fighting cancer and blood disorders by donating to the Shine Bright for Kids fundraising campaign. Children’s Minnesota is home to the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest –...
MN model shares struggle with bowel disease on social media, hoping to help others feel less alone
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Kimpton's Instagram posts look a lot different than they did six months ago. Typically, the Minneapolis-based fashion and runway model posts beautiful photos from photoshoots, adorned in sparkly dresses and gowns. On her page, you'll see a video of her walking the runway during Fashion Week Minnesota in March.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
Minnesota health systems doing better financially, but bracing for Medicaid cliff
Negotiations continue after nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth walked off the job last week for a three-day strike. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital management remained far apart, with nurses asking for a nearly 30 raise raise over the course of their next contract and hospitals standing firm and just over 10 percent.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
988 suicide prevention hotline experiences 'huge influx of calls' 2 months after launch
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been just over two months since the new suicide prevention hotline launched. KARE 11 first told you then that doctors were concerned the hotline couldn't handle what was expected to be an influx of calls. New data shows that over the transition, there has been a...
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KAAL-TV
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
48 charged in alleged $250M Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged four dozen people for their roles in an alleged scheme that defrauded a federally funded child nutrition program out of more than $250 million. During a press conference Tuesday, federal law enforcement laid out the charges against the 47 defendants, ranging...
Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?
MINNEAPOLIS – Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days.So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question.As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick White of Minneapolis took a two-hour walk Tuesday."I'm really trying to just enjoy this sun," White said.Others are happy the sun is setting on the season. Ben Jahnke took a sweaty midday run Tuesday."I actually like it when it's a little bit cooler," Jahnke said. "I don't like to sweat,...
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
Inflation, higher prices causing financial stress for most Minnesotans, poll finds
MINNEAPOLIS — Consumer prices spiked 9.1% year over year at the end of June 2022, the largest increase in 40 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While local and nationwide gas prices have started to tick downward over the last several weeks, inflation still rose 0.1% in August, and some economists believe another interest rate hike is looming from the Fed.
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
Investigators look into single source of 'swatting' calls, while schools brace for more
MINNEAPOLIS — The day before 14 Minnesota schools received eerily similar — and equally false — reports of active shooters in their buildings, state law enforcement leaders had reason to be concerned. "We had tips that this might be coming from our partners around the country," said...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
COVID-19 wastewater data shows viral load increased 36% compared to a week earlier
ST PAUL, Minn. — In a recent interview with CBS 60 minutes, President Joe Biden said "we still have a problem with COVID," and added, "We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." This comes after more than 1 million deaths in the...
