Public Safety

Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
Public Safety
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Four murder accused to be released on bail amid legal aid strikes

Four people accused of murder are to be released on bail after a judge refused to extend the time they could be kept in custody pending trial. The trial, for the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Keith Green in February, could not go ahead as planned on Tuesday because of the indefinite strike by criminal barristers over legal aid fees. Judge Ian Pringle, the recorder of Oxford, was asked to extend the period the accused could be held on remand beyond the six-month limit, which expires at midnight on Thursday, but refused to do so.
PUBLIC SAFETY

