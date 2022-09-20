Read full article on original website
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
EW.com
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman found guilty of killing 21-year-old nephew in murder-for-hire plot
James "Tim" Norman, who starred in the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was found guilty of killing his nephew and former costar Andre Montgomery Jr. after staging a murder-for-hire plot. The soul food restaurateur, 43, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail...
Man in country illegally admits to killing girlfriend and her son, who were found dismembered in Alabama
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
California prison chaplain who used faith to abuse female inmates faces sentencing
A former California prison chaplain is set to be sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly used his faith to abuse female inmates. James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty in February to forcing at least one inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, who sought him for spiritual guidance to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.
Man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to women on trail arrested, Virginia cops say
Police have received several reports of a man exposing himself and grabbing women on the trail, and they believe the incidents are connected.
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of Lauren Smith-Fields And Why Police Didn’t Investigate It For Over A Month
In December 2021, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her Bridgeport, Connecticut apartment after a date with a man she'd just met on Bumble — and her family says the police botched the investigation. On December 11, 2021, a young Black woman named Lauren Smith-Fields went on a...
Jan. 6 defendant who beat officer with Trump flag sentenced to 46 months in prison
A man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Howard Richardson received the sentence after pleading guilty earlier in the year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
US Marshals Services face questions after ‘Fat Leonard’ flees house arrest
The US Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are facing questions over their competence after the central figure in the biggest scandal in US naval history was able not only to escape house arrest but also rented vans to load up his possessions. When marshals arrived at Leonard Francis’s...
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Federal prosecutors look to keep former Kansas detective in jail before trial
Federal prosecutors seeking to keep a former Kansas police detective in jail for allegedly preying on Black women and girls have revealed more details of the accusations against him, including complaints from seven more women. Roger Golubksi, 69, faces a federal court hearing Monday during which prosecutors will argue he...
Judge reduces prison sentence for Whitmer kidnap plotter who pleaded guilty
Ty Garbin, the first of two men who pleaded guilty for their role in a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, saw his prison sentence reduced Friday. Garbin testified in both federal trials against his fellow conspirators, as the government ultimately secured guilty verdicts against two of the men charged in the case. ...
'Serial' host says evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for a murder conviction said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
Proud Boys and founders of online 'Murder the Media' group plea guilty to Jan. 6 charges
"(W)e're all felons, yeah!" on Proud Boys member said on January 6.
Former Georgia correctional officers sentenced for assaulting handcuffed inmate, cover-up
Four former Georgia correctional officers were sentenced for their roles in beating a handcuffed inmate and then covering up the assault in 2018. Officers at the Valdosta State Prison orchestrated an attack of an inmate "in retaliation for an earlier altercation between that inmate and a female officer at the prison," according to the Department of Justice.
Four murder accused to be released on bail amid legal aid strikes
Four people accused of murder are to be released on bail after a judge refused to extend the time they could be kept in custody pending trial. The trial, for the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Keith Green in February, could not go ahead as planned on Tuesday because of the indefinite strike by criminal barristers over legal aid fees. Judge Ian Pringle, the recorder of Oxford, was asked to extend the period the accused could be held on remand beyond the six-month limit, which expires at midnight on Thursday, but refused to do so.
