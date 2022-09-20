West Virginia reaches opioid settlements with Walmart and CVS totaling more than $147 million

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Alabama halts execution at last minute of inmate who disputed method after determining it could not be completed by midnight deadline, officials say
The state of Alabama halted the execution of a death row inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say. Alan Eugene Miller was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection after a US Supreme Court ruling earlier Thursday vacated a lower court injunction in a long-running dispute over whether Miller would die by that method or nitrogen hypoxia, an untested and unproven method Alabama officials had said they were not ready to use.
