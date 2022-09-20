ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The Independent

Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points

The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
SkySports

Bevan French signs new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors

Bevan French has signed a new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors until at least the end of 2024, with a further two-year option. Earlier this season, French set a new Super League record as he scored seven tries in a single match against Hull FC. He was subsequently named as...
The Associated Press

England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women's test since 1992

A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
Daily Mail

Ashes to be crammed into just 46 days next summer as England and Australia face punishing schedule after ECB cleared August for The Hundred... but women will make history with five-day Trent Bridge Test

The Ashes, still the biggest series in cricket, will be crammed into just 46 days next season and will be over by the start of August as the ECB continue to prioritise the Hundred. But the biggest winners in a schedule confirmed yesterday are England's women's team, who will share...
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket result and reaction as Babar and Rizwan complete historic run chase

England had no answer for a majestic 200-run partnership between centurion Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.The tourists were more than happy after posting 199 for five, with captain Moeen Ali to the fore with 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.Babar made a mockery of questions over his scoring rate at the Asia Cup, hammering 110 not out 66 balls, and Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 88 as they shared nine sixes and 16 fours.England will be concerned about the lack of incision from their bowling attack, but the two chances they did generate against Rizwan were squandered as Alex Hales dropped him on 23 and Phil Salt spurned a stumping on 32.Follow all the reaction from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi: Read More Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan masterclass stuns England in 10-wicket Pakistan win
BBC

G﻿realish 'can be more maverick' for England

England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden. Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations...
