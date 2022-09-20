Read full article on original website
Related
Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points
The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
SkySports
Bevan French signs new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors
Bevan French has signed a new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors until at least the end of 2024, with a further two-year option. Earlier this season, French set a new Super League record as he scored seven tries in a single match against Hull FC. He was subsequently named as...
Parramatta outlast North Queensland to book first NRL grand final since 2009
Parramatta’s quest to end a 36-year NRL premiership drought remains alive after beating North Queensland 24-20 in the preliminary final, capping a magical day for Eels half-back Mitchell Moses. Moses’s partner Bri Gardoni gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl, on game day and the rugby...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Moeen Ali admits one-over 'gamble' on his own off-spin failed in second T20I
England captain Moeen Ali insisted a one-over "gamble" on his own off-spin was the deciding moment after a match-winning masterclass from Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The home side chased down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi's National Stadium, as Babar's unbeaten 110 and 88...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Nobody had heard of him’: Smith sparks Rhinos charge into Grand Final
Leeds face St Helens at Old Trafford after unlikely resurgence under an unheralded member of a coaching dynasty
NFL・
Benfica hilariously paint over star’s No9 shirt to create new number during Champions League tie with Rangers
NYCOLE RAYSLA hilariously had to have a new squad number hand-painted on the back of her shirt during a recent Champions League tie. The forward found herself wearing the DIY kit during Benfica's Round Two first leg Champions League 3-2 win over Glasgow Rangers. The Brazil-born striker normally wears the...
Gary Ablett Jr.'s toddler son Levi will be running out with Geelong captain Joel Selwood in front of 100,000 fans at the MCG before the AFL Grand Final
Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood has revealed he will be running out with his former teammate Gary Ablett Jr.'s son Levi before the start of Saturday's AFL Grand Final at the MCG in Melbourne. Three-year-old Levi was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare degenerative illness that leaves him with less...
Edge between NZ, Wallabies adds to Rugby Championship finale
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The winner of the Rugby Championship will be decided Saturday in matches played 11,000 kilometers (7,000 miles) and nine hours apart in Auckland, New Zealand and Durban, South Africa. Defending champion New Zealand will face Australia at Eden Park after the All Blacks won...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992
A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
Ashes to be crammed into just 46 days next summer as England and Australia face punishing schedule after ECB cleared August for The Hundred... but women will make history with five-day Trent Bridge Test
The Ashes, still the biggest series in cricket, will be crammed into just 46 days next season and will be over by the start of August as the ECB continue to prioritise the Hundred. But the biggest winners in a schedule confirmed yesterday are England's women's team, who will share...
BBC
Casey Stoney: 'Incredible' to set NWSL crowd record without relying on men's team
San Diego Wave head coach Casey Stoney says it was a "huge moment of pride" to see her side set a record attendance in the National Women's Soccer League. Some 32,000 fans saw her team last week - the highest in the United States for a professional women's game since 2001.
Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket result and reaction as Babar and Rizwan complete historic run chase
England had no answer for a majestic 200-run partnership between centurion Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.The tourists were more than happy after posting 199 for five, with captain Moeen Ali to the fore with 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.Babar made a mockery of questions over his scoring rate at the Asia Cup, hammering 110 not out 66 balls, and Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 88 as they shared nine sixes and 16 fours.England will be concerned about the lack of incision from their bowling attack, but the two chances they did generate against Rizwan were squandered as Alex Hales dropped him on 23 and Phil Salt spurned a stumping on 32.Follow all the reaction from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi: Read More Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan masterclass stuns England in 10-wicket Pakistan win
BBC
Grealish 'can be more maverick' for England
England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden. Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations...
BBC
England v India: Harmanpreet Kaur hits masterful century to lead India to ODI series win
India 333-5 (50 overs): Harmanpreet 143* (111), Deol 58 (72) England 245 all out (44.2 overs): Wyatt 65 (58); Thakur 4-57 Harmanpreet Kaur hit a sublime 143 not out from 111 balls to guide India to an 88-run victory over England in the second one-day international in Canterbury. After being...
BBC
County Championship: Ajaz Patel and Timm van der Gugten keep Glamorgan in chase against Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire 253: Dal 92, Came 64, Reece 56; Patel 5-68, vd Gugten 3-37 & 123-3: Godleman 40. Derbyshire (2 pts) trail Glamorgan (8 pts) by 174 runs with seven...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Aberdeen, Postecoglou, Abada, Porteous, Robinson, Leicester, Doig, Gloukh
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in...
Comments / 0