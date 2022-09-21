Read full article on original website
Lou P
2d ago
Joe can’t remember what he says from day to day. If it’s not on a teleprompter he’s confused most of the time.
Joan Conway
2d ago
Joe believes he is exciting the troops to get out the vote for the Blue party.With saying wrongly the pandemic is over, he is steering voters to throw caution to the wind and come out to the polling place on November 8, 2022 for Joe's good news. Ugh!
Chuckster
2d ago
I caught Covid last week and it was like a bad cold for two days in bed followed by a third day of blah, then I was fine.
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
Nurse shortage could reach more than 1M by end of year
The projected deficit could be more than 1 million nurses by the end of the year.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
Not Sure If Your Symptoms Are Long COVID or Something Else? Here's What to Know
As respiratory infections rise, cold and flu season begins, allergy season persists and the BA.5 omicron subvariant continues its dominance, it can be hard to differentiate what exactly is behind your COVID symptoms -- especially as some linger longer than others. The Chicago area has reported a sharp rise in...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power
Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
Tylenol Murders Investigation Sees Renewed Effort to Solve Case, 40 Years Later
Authorities have engaged in a renewed effort to solve the 1982 Tylenol murders, seven fatal poisonings that terrorized the Chicago area and have remained unsolved, forty years later. "There was cyanide in the Tylenol and the public had to be warned about that because once you took the pill, you...
Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city amid rise in nationwide bans
CHICAGO (CBS) – As a rise in book bans is happening nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring Chicago a book sanctuary city.The mayor and the Chicago Public Library are urging people to establish their own book sanctuaries to expand access to banned or challenged materials.They are asking Chicagoans to commit to taking at least one of the following actions:· Collect and protect endangered books.· Make those books broadly accessible.· Host book talks and events to generate conversation and educate others on the history of book banning and burning.
Cook County in desperate need of poll workers for November election
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said 4,000 poll workers have committed to working on Election Day. She added that 3,000 more workers are needed. Yarbrough is calling on military veterans to consider signing up for a shift.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
Chicago-area among the housing markets most vulnerable in recession
What markets are the most vulnerable to changes in the economic weather?
Chicago State Senator Indicted in Red-Light Camera Scandal to Appear in Court
A Chicago state senator who was indicted on federal charges alleging he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems is set to appear in court Friday. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, who...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
pupusa
NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each day by a group of women on Chicago’s Southwest Side....
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Activists Ask Public for Help as Millions of Migrating Birds Fly Through Midwest
Advocacy groups in Chicago and around the United States are asking the public for help as millions of birds take to the skies for their annual migration south. This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said that millions of birds will fly through the Midwest, making it one of the highest-traffic times for the cross-country voyage.
