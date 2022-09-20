ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brendan Aaronson wants to 'be a legend' for Leeds after a super start to life in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch - and says 'getting the golf bug' has helped him settle in England

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has vowed to become a 'legend' for Leeds United after a flying start to life in the Premier League under compatriot Jesse March's orders.

The 21-year-old labelled as the 'Medford Messi' scored his first goal for the club in its 3-0 win over Chelsea in August, and also provided his first assist of the season in The Whites' 1-1 draw against Everton.

Leeds fans, who are distinctly known for their chants and packing Elland Road on a weekly basis, have already taken the American to heart as they've come up with an adopted version of Estelle's renown 2008 hit - American Boy - featuring Kanye West.

Asked about his new life at Leeds ahead of the USMNT's friendly fixtures against Japan (on Friday) and Saudi Arabia (on September 27), Aaronson said: 'They [the fans] see how much I work and how much I'm willing to work for the team, and I'll always give 110 percent, and I think that they like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBA87_0i3YLLnT00
Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United recently featured in the team's 5-2 loss against Brentford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjPcp_0i3YLLnT00
The 21-year-old US international has thrived under American coach Jesse March at Leeds

'That's the kind of team we have,' the former Red Bull Salzburg player added. 'I'm really grateful to be at Leeds and I think everybody can see that I'm willing to work 110 percent and give everything I can to help the team win.

'And I just want to keep getting better and better and yeah, become the best way I can be and hopefully be a legend for the club at some point.'

The Philadelphia Union academy product is two months away from representing his country at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, starting in November, and could even start ahead of USMNT winger and captain Christian Pulisic, who is currently struggling for game time at Chelsea.

'I think I had a good preseason and then it kind of just pushed into the normal season, and I think I was just able to just kind of click with the team, click with the coach, click with the players,' said Aaronson regarding his acclimation to life in West Yorkshire since his $30.2million move from Austria.

'It felt like just a seamless fit for me and then it comes along [with] the fans. Just off the bat, I'm really grateful for all the support that they've given me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSwzK_0i3YLLnT00
Christian Pulisic (left), with Tyler Adams and Aaronson chatting about golf after Leeds' 3-0 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksFfq_0i3YLLnT00
Aaronson scored his first EPL goal against Chelsea in August as Leeds now lie in 11th place

The second most expensive American player in Premier League history, along with Pulisic, who cost $35million more than Aaronson ($65million), were even spotted in conversation along with Aaronson's teammate and USMNT player Tyler Adams.

The trio had a long talk after Leeds' 3-0 win at home against the Blues in the third week of the new Premier League season, infuriating some Chelsea fans.

Asked about the nature of the conversation with his compatriots, Aaronson told reporters from the USMNT training camp in Koln, Germany: 'I've been on the golf grind, I have a little bit of a golf bug right now.'

'I'm lucky because in the area I am, there's like five golf courses, just different ones, and they're all over the place too,' he added. 'So it's been fun, I mean, also having Tyler there, it's been good getting used to the area, being able to get food together.'

Leeds United next face Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 2 after The Whites' home fixture against Nottingham Forest was postponed due to the death of UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, last week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Spanish FA reveals 15 players have threatened to QUIT the women's national team if coach Jorge Vilda is not fired... but the federation hit back and threaten bans of up to FIVE YEARS

Fifteen players from the Spain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) has revealed. It has been reported that the Spanish women's team were in chaos last month, with players on the verge of a mutiny if the federation did not relieve Vilda of his duties.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.pic.twitter.com/LnYFdoytQt— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 23, 2022“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.” Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Premier League#Usmnt#Chelsea#Everton#American#Red Bull#The Philadelphia Union
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor Serie A midfielder

Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Christian Eriksen STUNNER in vain as hosts move top of Group A1 with Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer on target either side of Man United star's long-range effort in hard-fought victory

Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia to secured 2-1 win over Denmark this evening. In hard-fought game game, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to put his side into a deserving lead. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the visitors...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy

Rhian Brewster’s quickfire double earned England Under-21s an impressive 2-0 friendly win in Italy.The forward tripled his goal tally for the Young Lions in Pescara as Lee Carsley’s side began their countdown to Euro 2023.Brewster had scored just once in 16 previous appearances but made his case to be Carsley’s hitman next summer having impressed since recovering from a serious hamstring injury which wrecked last season for the Sheffield United striker.Skipper Nicolo Rovella was sent off for Italy late on after collecting two yellow cards as England cruised to victory.Carsley had Italy’s highlights on a loop in the canteen at...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United won’t repeat £200m spending spree, warns John Murtough

Manchester United’s football director John Murtough insists the level of spending seen this summer will not be repeated by the club after the wage bill hit record levels.In order to bolster the squad for new manager Erik ten Hag, the club bought Ajax pair Antony and Lisandro Martinez, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, in addition to signing free agent Christian Eriksen.In total the outlay was more than £200million and that will only add pressure to a wage bill which is now the highest in the Premier League after the previous year’s signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton ‘progressing’ towards new contract agreement with Anthony Gordon

What the papers sayEverton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

613K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy