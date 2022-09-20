ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WSMV

Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
wgnsradio.com

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
WSMV

ACLU-TN condemns calls for anti-trans legislation, investigation into transgender health care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee condemned Governor Bill Lee and other politicians Thursday after they called for an investigation into the transgender health care practices at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The ACLU-TN also started a statewide education service to provide Tennesseans with information about transgender health care.
NewsBreak
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV

Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
WBIR

East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
