Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
‘We get a chance to speak our heart’: Volunteers help people open up in Tennessee prisons
Men, statistically, already struggle to open up emotionally. In prison, it can be even more difficult considering the circumstances. Volunteers can help unlock some of those emotions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘When I started testosterone, everything clicked’: Trans man responds to lawmakers considering new transgender restrictions
Henry Seaton is a trans man who hopes Leader Johnson and others take the time to listen to his and other trans people's stories about how gender-affirming treatment can save lives.
Advocate for gender rights pushes back on Vanderbilt clinic controversy
The fallout continues over a conservative blogger's post about Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic.
Authorities taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally in East TN
Claiborne County community members have expressed their concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
wgnsradio.com
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
WSMV
ACLU-TN condemns calls for anti-trans legislation, investigation into transgender health care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee condemned Governor Bill Lee and other politicians Thursday after they called for an investigation into the transgender health care practices at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The ACLU-TN also started a statewide education service to provide Tennesseans with information about transgender health care.
WSMV
Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is under fire on social media and in the political arena after a conservative commentator made disputed claims regarding its transgender health clinic. Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, tweeted this week the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Tennessee teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
fox17.com
AMBER Alert still active 10 years after Tennessee kids disappear after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday marks a very grim milestone for one Middle Tennessee family as it will be ten years since two children disappeared after a house fire. On Sept. 23, 2012, Bubba and Molli McLaren had just gone to bed when their home caught fire and quickly burned.
WATE
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor
Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
Comments / 1