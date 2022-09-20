Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Service honors the life of Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Family, friends and the law enforcement community came together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to remember the life and legacy of one of their own. In a service to honor Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, they shared a little bit of what that...
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
WEAU-TV 13
HOME SUITE HOME ASSISTED LIVING HOME
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Forster family would like to nominate the staff of Home Suite Home for the Sunshine Award. We would like them to have this award for taking such good care of our mother Janet Forster while she stayed at the facility. They not only took care of Janet on a professional level but on a personal level. They treated her like family. We want to give a huge heartfelt thank you to the staff.
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
WEAU-TV 13
WANDA MARTELL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Wanda Martell, Dietary Manager at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, for the Sunshine Award. Not only is Wanda an excellent cook, but more importantly, she is a caring individual. Wanda is always willing to go way out of her way to customize meals for residents and her caring attitude always shines through. In addition, she shares her smile with everyone! I am very grateful that we have her to meet our nutrition needs and brighten our days in so many ways.
WEAU-TV 13
KATRINA KRUSCHKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katrina Kruschke. She is such a kind, gentle human being, and anyone can vouch for that. She is my fiancé and has been for six years now. We are getting married October 15th of this year. Katrina is the mother of two of her own and she also calls my daughter hers as well. She is a registered traveling nurse, currently in Minnesota. She has worked at St. Joseph’s hospital and many nursing homes. She has left nothing but care and comfort wherever she goes. She will do literally anything for anyone, although she doesn’t get enough recognition. She is truly amazing!
drydenwire.com
Rep. Dave Armstrong Disappointed By Decision To Withdraw Birth Services From Barron
BARRON COUNTY -- Mayo Clinic Health Services recently announced its decision to transition labor and delivery services from its Barron hospital to its Family Birth Center in Eau Claire, although the Barron location will continue to provide pre- and postpartum care and services. “I am disappointed that mothers in the...
WEAU-TV 13
Partnership is helping people find housing and support in the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For people with a criminal record, an eviction in their history or who struggle with mental health or addiction, finding a place to live can be a challenge. A partnership is working to help these community members get another chance. C.C. We Adapt is a group...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA Membership-For-All program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley offers ways for people to afford a YMCA membership. The Membership-for-all program offers assistance for those who need help to join the YMCA. Thousands of people receive sponsored memberships to the YMCA because they cannot afford a membership. The community supports this program through an annual campaign.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
WEAU-TV 13
LINDA POIRIER AND WILLOW CREEK WOMEN’S CLINIC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Linda Poirier and Willow Creek Women’s Clinic the Sunshine Award. Linda Poirier and her team have taken excellent care of me for years. They treat me like a person and not just another patient. Linda has made me feel comfortable since the day we met and Linda and her team always take the time to thoroughly answer all my questions. I can’t thank Linda and her team at Willow Creek Women’s Clinic enough for the amazing care they have provided me.
WEAU-TV 13
13th annual “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course hosted its “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble Thursday. This is the 13th year of the fundraiser, formerly known as the Eau Claire Area School District Border Battle. Organizers are expecting to raise more than $15,000 dollars this year. All proceeds from the fundraiser help support the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation’s Homeless Children and Youth Fund, and other programs helping drug-endangered children in need.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Academy to close
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s memorial service
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly last week, will be laid to rest. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEAU-TV 13
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces nearly $32 million for EMS services
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls in support of Wisconsin’s EMS system. Evers visited the Chippewa Falls Fire Station to talk about plans he announced during his 2022 State of the State Address. These plans include grants totaling more than $31 million for what he calls under resourced EMS services across Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Clinic studying substance use disorder, recovery in Northwoods
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Drug and alcohol addiction can impact anyone across the country, but the problem can look different in rural communities. The Marshfield Clinic’s National Farm Medicine Center is studying the different factors that lead to substance abuse in rural areas. The in-depth study is to better understand the landscape of substance abuse disorder in the rural parts of Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Boots and Nikita
EAU CLAIRE AND CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You won’t find many kinder or more affectionate dogs than this one, according to staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs. Boots is a 10-year-old terrier mix. He is blind, but Bob’s House staff say he has no trouble learning new environments and getting around. However, he needs a home without stairs or a home where stairs can be blocked off since he can’t see them.
