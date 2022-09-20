ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worden, MT

montanasports.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Billings West sweeps Skyview; Senior sweeps Belgrade

Billings West and Billings Senior took care of Billings Skyview and Belgrade, respectively, in straight sets on Thursday night. West defeated Skyview 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 and moves to 11-0 on the season, including 5-0 in Eastern AA play. Senior was equally impressive in its win over Belgrade, defeating the Panthers...
BELGRADE, MT
montanasports.com

Show your Bobcats or Grizzlies support — get in the PayneWest Fan Zone

BILLINGS — Are you ready to get in The Zone?. During each Montana and Montana State football game broadcast this season on the Montana Television Network, fans will be encouraged to post photos of themselves cheering on their teams to their social media channels, from where a select number will be highlighted during the telecasts.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: Laurel's Mya Maack rewriting Montana record books

LAUREL — Mya Maack is on the cusp of history. The Laurel senior's career total of 111 goals sits just seven shy of Montana’s all-class record of 118 by Billings Central’s Morgan Ferestad, meaning Maack needs to deposit just eight more to stand alone. “Mya is a...
LAUREL, MT
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
HUNTLEY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These 10 Restaurants in Billings Are Absolutely Historic

When you think of iconic businesses in Billings, I can bet that a good group of folks from here would mention a restaurant that they visited long ago that may or may not be operating today. I remember growing up in the city and getting really excited when I was told we'd be going to "the restaurant with all the phones." Spoiler alert: that restaurant is on this list.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean

I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
BILLINGS, MT

