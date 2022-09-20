Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings West sweeps Skyview; Senior sweeps Belgrade
Billings West and Billings Senior took care of Billings Skyview and Belgrade, respectively, in straight sets on Thursday night. West defeated Skyview 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 and moves to 11-0 on the season, including 5-0 in Eastern AA play. Senior was equally impressive in its win over Belgrade, defeating the Panthers...
montanasports.com
Billings Central girls soccer looking for a return to the Class A summit
BILLINGS — There’s a lot of talent back for the Billings Central girls soccer team. Headlined by three stud seniors, the Rams bring back a large chunk of their rotation. But it’s the freshmen and sophomores sprinkled in the lineup helping keep the Rams among Class A’s best.
montanasports.com
Eastern AA golf: Bozeman boys set the pace on Day 1; Gallatin girls lead by 5
BOZEMAN — The horizon didn't look too promising in regards to weather but the Eastern AA golfers had only a minimal lightning delay halfway through Thursday's round that allowed them to finish a full 18 holes on Day 1 of the divisional tournament. Overall, the scores were higher at...
montanasports.com
Show your Bobcats or Grizzlies support — get in the PayneWest Fan Zone
BILLINGS — Are you ready to get in The Zone?. During each Montana and Montana State football game broadcast this season on the Montana Television Network, fans will be encouraged to post photos of themselves cheering on their teams to their social media channels, from where a select number will be highlighted during the telecasts.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Laurel's Mya Maack rewriting Montana record books
LAUREL — Mya Maack is on the cusp of history. The Laurel senior's career total of 111 goals sits just seven shy of Montana’s all-class record of 118 by Billings Central’s Morgan Ferestad, meaning Maack needs to deposit just eight more to stand alone. “Mya is a...
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
yourbigsky.com
Weather outlook for September 20-28
The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
Shenanigans start later tonight; will Thursday be a wash?
As of now, Billings is shaping up to see anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain but there is still room to see things change.
These 10 Restaurants in Billings Are Absolutely Historic
When you think of iconic businesses in Billings, I can bet that a good group of folks from here would mention a restaurant that they visited long ago that may or may not be operating today. I remember growing up in the city and getting really excited when I was told we'd be going to "the restaurant with all the phones." Spoiler alert: that restaurant is on this list.
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
Listeners Give Top Reasons Why They Might Leave Billings
So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so. There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last...
Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean
I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
Billings chamber unveils new campaign to keep people in Billings
The Billings Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new Campaign Tuesday aimed at keeping people from moving out of the city and showing that Billings truly has something for everyone.
Billings Rims seeing increase in transient population
The Billings Rims, a scenic landmark of the community, is now being taken over by a population of homeless people living out of their cars.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
