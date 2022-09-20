ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him. Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning. According to Mobile police, the wreck happened on Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Baker Sorrell Road. Investigators have not released the victim’s name or circumstances surrounding...
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.  Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

