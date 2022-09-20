Read full article on original website
WPMI
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WEAR
'It hurts': Family identifies man who died in Escambia County Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a man who died in the Escambia County Jail Thursday have identified him as 42-year-old Adrian Hackworth. Hackworth was arrested in July on sexual battery charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they found the man unresponsive in a jail cell Thursday morning.
WPMI
Social media threat leads to heightened law enforcement presence at Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — After a social media threat was posted over the weekend, 10-20 Prichard Police and Mobile Co. Sheriff's vehicles were at at Blount High School Monday morning. Some parents were observed picking up their children. The message threatened a shooting at 9 Monday morning -which did...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him. Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.
utv44.com
MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.
Mobile Police make arrest in Flicker Drive shooting, shots fired at police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person after a police vehicle was shot up Tuesday, Sept. 20. Valeido L. Davidson, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. Mobile Police said officers were shot at while sitting inside a police vehicle […]
Danniella Vian: 25-year-old found dead in Saraland bayou. Was it murder?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances. 10 months later, her car was found in a body of water in Saraland. Her remains were found inside the recovered car. During the investigation, her car ended up on a Ukrainian car auction website, where it sold for $25. Four years later questions […]
WALA-TV FOX10
D’Iberville police say Mobile native’s slaying appears to be ‘random act of violence’
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - Police investigating the shooting death of a Mobile native in the parking lot of a casino early Wednesday say they do not believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said investigators believe the shooter came from Mobile, where Nicholaus...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning. According to Mobile police, the wreck happened on Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Baker Sorrell Road. Investigators have not released the victim’s name or circumstances surrounding...
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
Shooting in Chunchula ‘clearly’ had drug ties: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is releasing some new details they've learned in the investigation into a shooting in Chunchula.
Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department. Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Daphne Police set to ‘Bola Wrap’ suspects with new device
New technology is catching on that will help catch the bad guy in Baldwin County.
utv44.com
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
