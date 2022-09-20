Read full article on original website
Related
Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand
A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
Police chief defends ‘sensible decisions’ to cancel football matches after Queen’s death
A police chief has defended the cancellation of football games following the Queen’s death, saying “sensible decisions” had to be made as thousands of officers were sent to London.Fans were angered by the last-minute postponement of some fixtures in the Europa League, Premier League, English Football League and other divisions, with many who had paid for travel and accommodation being left out of pocket.The FA said all games were postponed on the weekend immediately following the Queen’s passing “as a mark of respect”, but further cancellations were made after play resumed on 12 September because of police resourcing.Mark Roberts,...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton
LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper...
‘A man made for the moment’: Why Lance Franklin’s legacy will endure regardless of AFL grand final result
Legacies are often complex. Even Mother Teresa was labelled “a fanatic, a fundamentalist and a fraud” by the late Christopher Hitchens. And while talk of Buddy Franklin’s legacy has cooled a little since he announced his intention to play “one more”, it’s one that’s more straightforward to appraise, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s grand final.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
World Cup 2022: Football Association criticised over Qatar statement
Campaigners have criticised the Football Association for the "severe delay" in its statement on human rights in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday the FA launched an anti-discrimination campaign that will feature a OneLove armband. It also backed calls for compensation to be awarded for...
FIFA・
BBC
Casey Stoney: 'Incredible' to set NWSL crowd record without relying on men's team
San Diego Wave head coach Casey Stoney says it was a "huge moment of pride" to see her side set a record attendance in the National Women's Soccer League. Some 32,000 fans saw her team last week - the highest in the United States for a professional women's game since 2001.
As the 2022 AFLM season comes to a close, the game must ask itself some difficult questions – especially on racism
“One more”. In two words, the great Noongar-Wajuk Australian Rules footballer Lance Franklin indicated he would play on until at least 2023. The statement “one more” also encapsulates the desire of the teams set to battle for the 2022 Australian Football League men’s (AFLM) premiership on Saturday. Geelong and Sydney, two powerhouses of the early 2000s, are each desperate for another flag after a number of close misses. Unlike the supporters of both teams, the Australian Football League (AFL) will be hoping for a close compelling game with the outcome not known until the last few seconds. It is grand...
Column: Footy, anyone? Niche fans cheer on sports from afar
Early Saturday morning, at half past midnight, a small but passionate group of fans will gather in front of our American TVs to watch the Grand Final, the Super Bowl of Aussie rules football. Something unites those of us — insomnia, perhaps? — who choose to adopt a sport from...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League build-up, team news, line-ups and more as Three Lions battle relegation
England seek to avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy at the San Siro tonight. After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, the Three Lions come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points. They are three points behind tonight’s opponents and a loss this evening means Gareth Southgate’s men will be relegated to League B.Adding to the equation is the fact that these two Nations League matches – England also play Germany on Monday night – are the last opportunities for Southgate...
Edge between NZ, Wallabies adds to Rugby Championship finale
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The winner of the Rugby Championship will be decided Saturday in matches played 11,000 kilometers (7,000 miles) and nine hours apart in Auckland, New Zealand and Durban, South Africa. Defending champion New Zealand will face Australia at Eden Park after the All Blacks won...
James Hird admits he DOES want to coach Essendon in 2023 - despite club legend's role in supplement saga which shamed the Bombers - as he reveals 'redemption' as the driving force behind his bid to return
James Hird says redemption and closure from the infamous supplements scandal are among reasons he wants to return as Essendon's AFL coach. Hird is among four candidates interviewed for the Bombers' head coaching role after the sacking of Ben Rutten. 'I would love to get the job,' Hird told a...
Comments / 0