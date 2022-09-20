ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The Guardian

Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand

A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
RUGBY
The Independent

Police chief defends ‘sensible decisions’ to cancel football matches after Queen’s death

A police chief has defended the cancellation of football games following the Queen’s death, saying “sensible decisions” had to be made as thousands of officers were sent to London.Fans were angered by the last-minute postponement of some fixtures in the Europa League, Premier League, English Football League and other divisions, with many who had paid for travel and accommodation being left out of pocket.The FA said all games were postponed on the weekend immediately following the Queen’s passing “as a mark of respect”, but further cancellations were made after play resumed on 12 September because of police resourcing.Mark Roberts,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

‘A man made for the moment’: Why Lance Franklin’s legacy will endure regardless of AFL grand final result

Legacies are often complex. Even Mother Teresa was labelled “a fanatic, a fundamentalist and a fraud” by the late Christopher Hitchens. And while talk of Buddy Franklin’s legacy has cooled a little since he announced his intention to play “one more”, it’s one that’s more straightforward to appraise, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s grand final.
RUGBY
BBC

World Cup 2022: Football Association criticised over Qatar statement

Campaigners have criticised the Football Association for the "severe delay" in its statement on human rights in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday the FA launched an anti-discrimination campaign that will feature a OneLove armband. It also backed calls for compensation to be awarded for...
FIFA
TheConversationAU

As the 2022 AFLM season comes to a close, the game must ask itself some difficult questions – especially on racism

“One more”. In two words, the great Noongar-Wajuk Australian Rules footballer Lance Franklin indicated he would play on until at least 2023. The statement “one more” also encapsulates the desire of the teams set to battle for the 2022 Australian Football League men’s (AFLM) premiership on Saturday. Geelong and Sydney, two powerhouses of the early 2000s, are each desperate for another flag after a number of close misses. Unlike the supporters of both teams, the Australian Football League (AFL) will be hoping for a close compelling game with the outcome not known until the last few seconds. It is grand...
RUGBY
Sports
BBC

Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League build-up, team news, line-ups and more as Three Lions battle relegation

England seek to avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy at the San Siro tonight. After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, the Three Lions come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points. They are three points behind tonight’s opponents and a loss this evening means Gareth Southgate’s men will be relegated to League B.Adding to the equation is the fact that these two Nations League matches – England also play Germany on Monday night – are the last opportunities for Southgate...
WORLD
Daily Mail

James Hird admits he DOES want to coach Essendon in 2023 - despite club legend's role in supplement saga which shamed the Bombers - as he reveals 'redemption' as the driving force behind his bid to return

James Hird says redemption and closure from the infamous supplements scandal are among reasons he wants to return as Essendon's AFL coach. Hird is among four candidates interviewed for the Bombers' head coaching role after the sacking of Ben Rutten. 'I would love to get the job,' Hird told a...
RUGBY

