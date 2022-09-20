ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

‘It’s Not Fair.’ Man Accused of Murder Held Without Bail After Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting

By Martín Bilbao / The Olympian
 2 days ago
Glenn Guy
2d ago

It's not fair that too many violent criminals are released from jail until they commit felony 1.

Bruce Romero
1d ago

what's not fair is you let him post bail,and you'll never see him again until he murders again, and you catch him again if ever

Tracy Bagwell
1d ago

It not fair that we have to put up with completely insane individuals that have to commit crime. Then sit and whine about it.

KIRO 7 Seattle

73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

On 09/21/22 at 1:36 a.m. in the 4200 block of Martin Way E, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Joseph C Weiler, 41, on suspicion of 1) possession of stolen vehicle and 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Lacey Police Department. On 09/21/22 at 2:51 p.m. in the...
LACEY, WA

