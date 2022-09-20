Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin boys soccer edges Red Land behind first-half penalty kick
Red Land (2-6) gave Central Dauphin (8-1) a good battle, but the Rams were ultimately able to prevail with a 1-0 victory Thursday. Nino Bouboukas calmly converted a first-half penalty kick in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Seth Clark was fouled in the box to set up the game-deciding PK.
Mid-Penn sack leaders through the fourth week of the high school football season
The stats below appear as reported to our staff at PennLive. Notice a name on the list that is missing? Email nesayas@pennlive.com.
Cumberland Valley and Lower Dauphin battle to 2-2 draw in marquee Mid-Penn girls soccer showdown
In a battle of two strong squads, Cumberland Valley (4-0-2) and Lower Dauphin (5-1-1) drew 2-2 Thursday. Sienna Manns and Rylee Fry tallied one goal apiece for the Eagles, while teammate Kameron Rase accounted for one assist. For the Falcons, Ashley Economopoulos and Hannah Sanson each found the back of...
Akeem Mustapha’s huge outing power Susquehanna Twp. boys soccer to decisive win
Susquehanna Twp. secured a 4-2 win against Big Spring thanks, in large part, to a superb outing by Akeem Mustapha. Mustapha found the back of the net three times in the first half to give the Indians a 3-1 lead at halftime. Mustapha tallied his fourth and final goal of the contest mid-way through the second half to put the win on ice. Caleb Johnson accounted for two assists in the victory.
Shippensburg bounces back from streak-snapping loss with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Twp vs Shippensburg in high school football — Shippensburg football head coach Eric Foust said his team “doesn’t do fire.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we...
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Central Catholic, North Allegheny battle for edge in WPIAL’s unpredictable Class 6A
After watching the first few weeks, Central Catholic coach Terry Totten suggests a new plan for finding the best team in 6A. “Put us all in a bag and pull two out,” Totten said. “Whoever plays well that night is the winner.”. Yes, the WPIAL’s big-school classification is...
‘We play in a way that brings out the best in everyone’: Hershey’s girls tennis team dominates Mid-Penn, leads District 3 power rankings
Jessica Folkenroth began coaching girls tennis at Hershey in the fall of 2018 and said throughout her years with the program, none of her teams were able to get off to a supreme start the way this year’s squad has. Though the Trojans haven’t missed the district playoffs a...
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg
CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
Cedar Cliff girls soccer edges Carlisle in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt
Cedar Cliff (4-1) held off a strong showing from Carlisle (1-6-1) to secure a hard-fought 1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Thursday. Katie Koppenhaver’s first-half goal proved to make the difference for the Colts. Goalie Charlotte Loudon racked up five saves to keep the Thundering Herd off the board for the duration of the contest.
Well-balanced offensive performance propels Central Dauphin girls soccer past Red Land
Six different players scored for Central Dauphin (5-0-1) as the Rams picked up an impressive 6-1 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Red Land (4-2-1) Thursday afternoon. Nia Chinapoo joined the 100-point club by way of a smooth, first-half penalty kick. Teammates Kayden Williams, Cami Ofak, Makenna Kirk, Issy Zulli, and Jazzy Zahar chipped in one goal apiece in the lopsided win.
Red Land blanks Mifflin County in girls tennis tilt
Red Land picked up a decisive 5-0 win over Mifflin County in girls tennis action Thursday afternoon. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mechanicsburg girls soccer cruises past CD East
Mechanicsburg (6-4, 4-1) easily dispatched CD East 11-0 Thursday. Eight different Wildcats scored in a well-balanced offensive performance. Mia Loran, Lena Rudy, and Maggie Cicero led the way with two goals apiece. Isabelle Putt, Thoula Michelitch, Kyra Dillon, Maddie Brosky, and Emma Stover each chipped in one goal in the blowout. Ari Frey and Lauren Lebo combined for the shutout in net.
Milton Hershey at Hershey football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Rivalry games are always fun, and Friday night features one of the big ones across the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Milton Hershey Spartans, currently sitting at 3-1 after a 35-10 victory over Red Land, are set to square off against their cross-town rival Hershey Trojans, who picked up their first victory of the season last week in a 21-20 win over Cedar Cliff.
Hempfield Area QB Jake Phillips wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Jake Phillips knows Hempfield Area’s football history well, and that more than anything is reason for the senior quarterback to smile. The Spartans were 2-8 last season, 1-4 during the COVID-19 season, and just 4-6 the year before. It’s been a long, rough and tough road for the program. But not this year. This year, Phillips and the Spartans are 4-0, after Friday’s 48-7 win over Shaler.
Matt Bordner, Logan Kane lead Palmyra boys soccer to emphatic win
Matt Bordner and Logan Kane sparked a potent offensive attack for Palmyra as the Cougars rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory against Waynesboro Thursday. Bordner and Kane each netted two goals to pace the Cougars. Teammates Brayden Sunho, Nolan Wasilefski, Dawson Brandt, and Andrew Bauer each found the back of the net once in the blowout. Bordner, Sunho, Bauer, Rennie Paye, Mitchell Wise, and George Kotsalos accounted for one assist apiece, respectively.
Hanover, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hanover. The Central York High School football team will have a game with South Western High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00. The Central York High School football team will have a game with South Western High School on September 21, 2022, 14:30:00.
