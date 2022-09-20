ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

PennLive.com

Akeem Mustapha’s huge outing power Susquehanna Twp. boys soccer to decisive win

Susquehanna Twp. secured a 4-2 win against Big Spring thanks, in large part, to a superb outing by Akeem Mustapha. Mustapha found the back of the net three times in the first half to give the Indians a 3-1 lead at halftime. Mustapha tallied his fourth and final goal of the contest mid-way through the second half to put the win on ice. Caleb Johnson accounted for two assists in the victory.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
PennLive.com

Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg

CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
CAMP HILL, PA
Well-balanced offensive performance propels Central Dauphin girls soccer past Red Land

Six different players scored for Central Dauphin (5-0-1) as the Rams picked up an impressive 6-1 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Red Land (4-2-1) Thursday afternoon. Nia Chinapoo joined the 100-point club by way of a smooth, first-half penalty kick. Teammates Kayden Williams, Cami Ofak, Makenna Kirk, Issy Zulli, and Jazzy Zahar chipped in one goal apiece in the lopsided win.
HARRISBURG, PA
Mechanicsburg girls soccer cruises past CD East

Mechanicsburg (6-4, 4-1) easily dispatched CD East 11-0 Thursday. Eight different Wildcats scored in a well-balanced offensive performance. Mia Loran, Lena Rudy, and Maggie Cicero led the way with two goals apiece. Isabelle Putt, Thoula Michelitch, Kyra Dillon, Maddie Brosky, and Emma Stover each chipped in one goal in the blowout. Ari Frey and Lauren Lebo combined for the shutout in net.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Milton Hershey at Hershey football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Rivalry games are always fun, and Friday night features one of the big ones across the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Milton Hershey Spartans, currently sitting at 3-1 after a 35-10 victory over Red Land, are set to square off against their cross-town rival Hershey Trojans, who picked up their first victory of the season last week in a 21-20 win over Cedar Cliff.
HERSHEY, PA
Hempfield Area QB Jake Phillips wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote

Jake Phillips knows Hempfield Area’s football history well, and that more than anything is reason for the senior quarterback to smile. The Spartans were 2-8 last season, 1-4 during the COVID-19 season, and just 4-6 the year before. It’s been a long, rough and tough road for the program. But not this year. This year, Phillips and the Spartans are 4-0, after Friday’s 48-7 win over Shaler.
GREENSBURG, PA
Matt Bordner, Logan Kane lead Palmyra boys soccer to emphatic win

Matt Bordner and Logan Kane sparked a potent offensive attack for Palmyra as the Cougars rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory against Waynesboro Thursday. Bordner and Kane each netted two goals to pace the Cougars. Teammates Brayden Sunho, Nolan Wasilefski, Dawson Brandt, and Andrew Bauer each found the back of the net once in the blowout. Bordner, Sunho, Bauer, Rennie Paye, Mitchell Wise, and George Kotsalos accounted for one assist apiece, respectively.
PALMYRA, PA
