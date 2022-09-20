ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Real Homes

How to dry flowers: 4 simple ways to preserve blooms

Whilst there’s nothing more beautiful than fresh flowers, it can be heartbreaking to throw them away when they are over. Learning how to dry flowers can give them a new lease of life, in a different way. Sure, home decor trends come and go but preserving your favorite blooms...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders

If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

10 Tips for Planting Bulbs

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
GARDENING
Real Homes

Aloe vera plant care problems and how to solve them

The perfect houseplant for many, though when you run into Aloe vera plant care problems, you might panic and not know how to get yours back on track. Healthy aloes are a beautiful shade of mid-green with long, sculptural leaves, that not only look good indoors, but also outside too if your climate allows.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ownerly

Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home

Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
