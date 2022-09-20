ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Cy Stevenson is the first Griz football commit from Libby since 2005

LIBBY — Libby hasn’t produced a Griz football player since 2005 but nearly 20 years later Cy Stevenson has changed that with his official commitment to Montana on September 13th. "It was a super emotional few days after it happened cause it’s been my dream ever since I...
LIBBY, MT
East Helena QB Braden Howell reflects on program's first varsity win

HELENA — In East Helena's inaugural varsity season, the Vigilantes went winless. But in week four of their second varsity season, they finally got their first win, 47-13 over Browning. For senior quarterback Braden Howell, who rounded out the night with a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, the...
HELENA, MT
Tech-Western: Bulldogs aim to extend home streak, Orediggers look to bounce back

DILLON — Montana Western won't need to look beyond the chain link fence surrounding Vigilante Stadium for fuel ahead of it's latest clash against Montana Tech. "Coach said all the motivation we need coming into this week is don't lose at home," said redshirt junior linebacker Braden Smith, a Whitehall product. "We don't lose at home. So we've been keeping that going and we plan to keep that rolling."
DILLON, MT
Montana's Carly Anderson named Big Sky Player of the Week

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana setter Carly Anderson earned her first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award on Monday, being named the league's top offensive player over the past week. It marks Montana's second player-of-the-week award in the past three weeks, part of a successful non-conference slate that saw the Grizzlies post their most non-conference wins and best winning percentage in 17 seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
Public steps up for Stevensville school baseball

Tracy Montague of Stevensville is excited to think that Stevensville High School has a chance to offer baseball as a sanctioned sport this coming spring, and she’s committed to making it happen. Montague, the parent of a 16-year-old who would potentially play on the team, was disappointed when she...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
After beating cancer, ex-Montana Tech coach Bob Green 'appreciating every day'

BUTTE — Looking back, Bob Green figures he had been at risk of developing cancer since his tour of duty during the Vietnam War, where the young Marine found himself frequently exposed to Agent Orange, the infamous herbicide once used to poison dense jungle foliage that's had a lasting health impact on a generation of veterans.
BUTTE, MT
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
MISSOULA, MT

