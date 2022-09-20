Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Cy Stevenson is the first Griz football commit from Libby since 2005
LIBBY — Libby hasn’t produced a Griz football player since 2005 but nearly 20 years later Cy Stevenson has changed that with his official commitment to Montana on September 13th. "It was a super emotional few days after it happened cause it’s been my dream ever since I...
montanasports.com
After growing up in Griz program, Robby Hauck nearing career milestone in decorated run at Montana
MISSOULA — The Hauck family name is synonymous with Montana Grizzlies football, from Tim Hauck as a player, to Bobby Hauck's time as the head coach. But since 2018, another Hauck has been making his own way in a Griz jersey: safety, Robby Hauck. And the youngest Hauck is...
montanasports.com
East Helena QB Braden Howell reflects on program's first varsity win
HELENA — In East Helena's inaugural varsity season, the Vigilantes went winless. But in week four of their second varsity season, they finally got their first win, 47-13 over Browning. For senior quarterback Braden Howell, who rounded out the night with a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, the...
montanasports.com
Tech-Western: Bulldogs aim to extend home streak, Orediggers look to bounce back
DILLON — Montana Western won't need to look beyond the chain link fence surrounding Vigilante Stadium for fuel ahead of it's latest clash against Montana Tech. "Coach said all the motivation we need coming into this week is don't lose at home," said redshirt junior linebacker Braden Smith, a Whitehall product. "We don't lose at home. So we've been keeping that going and we plan to keep that rolling."
406mtsports.com
Diamond Dogs: Three members of Butte's 1947 football team honored by Silver B's
BUTTE — The induction of three teams into Butte High's Silver B's Friday night will be highlighted by three living members of the 22-member 1947 Bulldogs. Jack Saunders, Bob Williams, and Dan Schmitt will be just the 16th, 17th, and 18th members of the Diamond B’s, in recognition of the 75th anniversary.
montanasports.com
Montana's Carly Anderson named Big Sky Player of the Week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana setter Carly Anderson earned her first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award on Monday, being named the league's top offensive player over the past week. It marks Montana's second player-of-the-week award in the past three weeks, part of a successful non-conference slate that saw the Grizzlies post their most non-conference wins and best winning percentage in 17 seasons.
montanasports.com
Spartan Streak: Highlights from Missoula Sentinel's historic 25-game winning streak
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel has been on a historic run in Class AA football with 25 straight victories, including a thrilling win over Kalispell Glacier last week to improve to 4-0 on the season. The run ranks No. 4 in Class AA history, just one behind Helena Capital's stretch...
bitterrootstar.com
Public steps up for Stevensville school baseball
Tracy Montague of Stevensville is excited to think that Stevensville High School has a chance to offer baseball as a sanctioned sport this coming spring, and she’s committed to making it happen. Montague, the parent of a 16-year-old who would potentially play on the team, was disappointed when she...
montanasports.com
After beating cancer, ex-Montana Tech coach Bob Green 'appreciating every day'
BUTTE — Looking back, Bob Green figures he had been at risk of developing cancer since his tour of duty during the Vietnam War, where the young Marine found himself frequently exposed to Agent Orange, the infamous herbicide once used to poison dense jungle foliage that's had a lasting health impact on a generation of veterans.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
FWP sets traps for grizzly bears seen in Florence, Lolo area
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is attempting to trap a pair of grizzly bears that have been seen between Lolo and Florence.
Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in the Clark Fork River
Caught on video: Bear takes a swim across the Clark Fork River near the Sha-ron Fishing Access Site.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
