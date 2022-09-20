Read full article on original website
High fuel costs yield $15 energy rate hikes in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Virginians will need to pay nearly $15 more on their monthly energy bills for the next three years to partially offset higher fuel costs, according to an order from the State Corporation Commission. The SCC approved a rate increase request for Dominion Energy so the...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
Everything Virginia residents need to know to vote in the general election
VIRGINIA, USA — The general elections are almost upon us and voters in Virginia can prepare to cast their ballot whether that be through early voting, on Election Day, or by absentee. Election Day is on Nov. 8, but before that early voting is set to begin on Sept....
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA ELECTION: Here’s your complete guide to early voting in Central Virginia
If you are not able to make it out to the polls on Nov. 8, early voting and absentee ballots will be available before Election Day. Check out our guide for registering and casting your vote early where you live.
Artificial intelligence company spending $1.4M on Virginia expansion
An artificial intelligence company is investing $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, which will create more than 100 new jobs in the process.
Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
HBCUs Paving the Way: Virginia State University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State University is nestled in the heart of Ettrick, just outside of Petersburg. Founded in 1882, Virginia State University developed as the United States’ first fully state-supported, four-year institution of higher learning for black Americans. Today, VSU is ranked by HBCU Digest as...
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
Virginia may cut its tie to California’s electric car rule. Will it matter?
California has banned the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. After that, all new cars, trucks and SUVs must be electric, with a carve-out for one-fifth of new vehicles to be hybrid gas/electric. At least 17 states are tied to California’s emissions standards – including Virginia, according to Attorney General...
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
Rising interest rates are cooling off home sales in Virginia
Rising interest rates appear to be cooling off the housing market in Virginia. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, an effort to drag down stubbornly high inflation and lower consumer demand.
CVS stores across Virginia now offering gift cards that help fund college, educational expenses
Customers at CVS stores across Virginia will now get a chance to help their family and friends pay for college and other educational expenses through the purchase of redeemable gift cards.
Virginia General Assembly won’t move to new office building for 2023 session
Supply chain problems will delay the Virginia General Assembly’s planned move to a new 14-story-tall office building being built in downtown Richmond, state officials announced Wednesday. The legislature will continue conducting much of its work out of the nearby Pocahontas Building through at least the 2023 legislative session, according...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
