ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

High fuel costs yield $15 energy rate hikes in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Virginians will need to pay nearly $15 more on their monthly energy bills for the next three years to partially offset higher fuel costs, according to an order from the State Corporation Commission. The SCC approved a rate increase request for Dominion Energy so the...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Appalachian Power#Gas Prices#Energy Mix#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dominion Energy Virginia#Scc
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Virginia State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State University is nestled in the heart of Ettrick, just outside of Petersburg. Founded in 1882, Virginia State University developed as the United States’ first fully state-supported, four-year institution of higher learning for black Americans. Today, VSU is ranked by HBCU Digest as...
ETTRICK, VA
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wcyb.com

More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia

More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Virginia General Assembly won’t move to new office building for 2023 session

Supply chain problems will delay the Virginia General Assembly’s planned move to a new 14-story-tall office building being built in downtown Richmond, state officials announced Wednesday. The legislature will continue conducting much of its work out of the nearby Pocahontas Building through at least the 2023 legislative session, according...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy