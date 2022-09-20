COPA releases video of police shooting unarmed 23-year-old man
CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday surrounding a police shooting of an unarmed 23-year-old man two months ago.
COPA said two Chicago Police Department officers — Sergeants Christopher Liakopoulos and Ruben Reynoso — lied to investigators and said they were shot at first by a juvenile with a rifle.
After video camera and CPD body camera footage proved Liakopoulos and Reynoso were lying, the two officers were fired and charged with three felonies: aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct.
The three charges represent a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.2 Chicago police officers charged for Pilsen shooting that left two injured
“The victim who was shot and injured was not in possession of a weapon,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “Nor did he fire a weapon at these two officers.”
Liakopoulos and Reynoso were released on $25,000 bond Friday as they await trial.
