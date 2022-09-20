ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COPA releases video of police shooting unarmed 23-year-old man

By Eli Ong, Julian Crews
CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday surrounding a police shooting of an unarmed 23-year-old man two months ago.

COPA said two Chicago Police Department officers — Sergeants Christopher Liakopoulos and Ruben Reynoso — lied to investigators and said they were shot at first by a juvenile with a rifle.

After video camera and CPD body camera footage proved Liakopoulos and Reynoso were lying, the two officers were fired and charged with three felonies: aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct.

The three charges represent a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

2 Chicago police officers charged for Pilsen shooting that left two injured

“The victim who was shot and injured was not in possession of a weapon,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “Nor did he fire a weapon at these two officers.”

Liakopoulos and Reynoso were released on $25,000 bond Friday as they await trial.

