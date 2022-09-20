Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Man arrested after violently slamming cat on concrete, throwing it in dumpster in West Deptford
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Authorities say a man threw a cat on the concrete multiple times for no apparent reason.West Deptford police say the man who did it was captured on camera and is now behind bars. The cat, amazingly, survived.Taylor Olive captured the attack on camera and she says she's still shaken by the incident. She says she couldn't watch the video and sent it right to the police."I cry about it every day," Olive said. "It's awful."Olive is haunted by the violent and disturbing attack...
Caught on video: Police issue warning after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
8-year-old Pa. girl hit by stray gunfire outside of her home
An 8-year-old girl was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night while playing in front of her North Philadelphia home, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 13th Street, Philadelphia police said. Police told the news station that a...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Suspect parks in front of Chestnut Hill cafe before breaking in, stealing $1K
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Chestnut Hill bakery. According to authorities, the robbery happened on September 16 at 2:40 a.m. Officials say an unknown man parked a black Nissan Altima at Baker's Cafe located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Video: Suspected Package Thief Out Smarts The Camera, Not Really
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed on surveillance cameras removing a package, police said Tuesday. Officials said on Monday (9/12), New Castle County Police were called to the 1600 block of Bonwood Road (Evergreen Apartments at Riverfront Heights) for the report of a theft of a package.
Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen admits having semiautomatic handgun at Pa. school, DA says
A 14-year-old boy found with a loaded semiautomatic handgun at an Allentown high school was adjudicated delinquent in the case and sent to a juvenile facility, the district attorney said Thursday. On Sept. 15, following an incident in West Park, the boy was found with the loaded gun in Allen...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while playing outside of North Philadelphia home
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.
Police: Man shot after argument with driver in Center City Philadelphia
According to Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker, the victim, who appeared to be intoxicated, was shot during an argument with a driver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philly officer convicted of manslaughter in Black motorist’s death
PHILADELPHIA — A white Philadelphia police officer was convicted Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist shot six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. told jurors he feared for his life when he...
NBC Philadelphia
Watch: Thief Yanks Cash Registers From Philly Pet Store
Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video stealing two cash registers from a Philadelphia pet supply store. Surveillance video shows the man reaching under the countertop after breaking in and ripping out one of the registers. The Philadelphia Police Department said each machine had about $300 inside.
fox29.com
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
CBS News
Gloucester Township Police seek help identifying man accused of robbing Lowe's store
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The Gloucester Township Police Department is seeking your help with identifying a man accused of stealing from a Lowe's Home Improvement Store. The man allegedly stole items worth around $1,344 on Sept. 9 and 12, police say. He entered the store on Cross Keys Road...
NBC Philadelphia
Two Dogs Attack 1-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on the deck of a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon, police said. The two dogs bit the little girl multiple times throughout her body, Philadelphia police said. It happened just before 12 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brighton Street.
2 in custody after police-involved shooting in Philadelphia
Two people are in custody after a police-involved shooting and a barricade in North Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident started around 6:05 a.m. today along the 3100 block of North Sixth Street. Police told the news station they were serving a warrant when shots were fired.
72-year-old man pleads no contest in cold case of Philly woman murdered 3 decades ago
A 72-year-old man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the case of a Philadelphia woman found partially decomposed more than three decades ago. The victim’s daughter says she’s glad they have some measure of justice for her mom.
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0