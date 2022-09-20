ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

CBS Philly

Man arrested after violently slamming cat on concrete, throwing it in dumpster in West Deptford

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Authorities say a man threw a cat on the concrete multiple times for no apparent reason.West Deptford police say the man who did it was captured on camera and is now behind bars. The cat, amazingly, survived.Taylor Olive captured the attack on camera and she says she's still shaken by the incident. She says she couldn't watch the video and sent it right to the police."I cry about it every day," Olive said. "It's awful."Olive is haunted by the violent and disturbing attack...
Crime & Safety
City
firststateupdate.com

Video: Suspected Package Thief Out Smarts The Camera, Not Really

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed on surveillance cameras removing a package, police said Tuesday. Officials said on Monday (9/12), New Castle County Police were called to the 1600 block of Bonwood Road (Evergreen Apartments at Riverfront Heights) for the report of a theft of a package.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Thief Yanks Cash Registers From Philly Pet Store

Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video stealing two cash registers from a Philadelphia pet supply store. Surveillance video shows the man reaching under the countertop after breaking in and ripping out one of the registers. The Philadelphia Police Department said each machine had about $300 inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Dogs Attack 1-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philadelphia

A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on the deck of a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon, police said. The two dogs bit the little girl multiple times throughout her body, Philadelphia police said. It happened just before 12 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brighton Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
