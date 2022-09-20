ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Laos dengue outbreak tops 25,000 cases

In a follow-up on the dengue fever outbreak in Laos in 2022, the Centre of Information and Education for Health with the Ministry of Health reports through September 20, 25,181 total dengue cases have been reported. The capital city of Vientiane reports the most cases with 12,739 cases. The country...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Chikungunya cases up 573% in the Philippines in 2022

The Epidemiology Division of the Philippines Department of Health recorded 77 additional chikungunya cases, bringing the country total to 478 through September 3. This is an increase of 573 percent compared to the same period in 2021 when 71 cases were reported. Calabarzon is the region reporting the most cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholera#Ncr#Bacteria#Vibrio Cholerae#Leyte
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
The Independent

Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina

Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'

Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

S.Africa reports two deaths linked to COVID vaccine

South Africa's medicines regulatory authority says it has recorded two fatal cases of the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received a Johnson & Johnson COVID jab. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) reported its first case in August and the second on Monday. "SAHPRA has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Dengue fever cases in Hanoi increased 4.5 times, Vietnam total tops 200K

Vietnam officials are now reporting 211,388 cases of dengue fever and 87 deaths. Compared with the same period last year, the number of cases and deaths both increased. In Hanoi, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Hanoi, in the past week, the number of dengue fever cases continued to increase compared to the previous week. From the beginning of the year to September 16, Hanoi recorded 3,023 cases of dengue fever (an increase of 4.5 times compared to the same period last year), including 4 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy