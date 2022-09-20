Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has eye-opening quote about Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 3 matchup
Josh Allen will lead his Buffalo Bills into South Beach to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Bills game
As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the week. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) didn’t participate.
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia. Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season,...
Bills’ Dane Jackson Speaks Out After Terrifying Injury During ‘MNF’
The defensive back exited the hospital earlier on Tuesday.
Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart suspended one game
Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Bobby Hart has been suspended one game for violations of the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Read more here:
Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
