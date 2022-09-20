Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession
(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
KEYC
Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison in connection with an overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man last year. Myles Hickman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County Court last month. Jesse Barnhart died from...
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
Southern Minnesota News
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
KEYC
FBI confirms ‘swatting’ calls; Mankato police respond to fake school shooting report

KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
Rainbow Fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is targeting children, found in Minnesota
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force recently discovered rainbow fentanyl during a search warrant in Mankato, Minnesota. The Minnesota BCA and U.S. DEA are warning of the dangers of the drug, and the risk to children who mistake it for candy.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KEYC
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says an incident of swatting lead to a lockdown and search of Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, around 10:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to the report of an active shooter at West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive. Police searched the entire school and found there was no threat.
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

KEYC
Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KEYC
Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato. You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.
KEYC
Flu shot appointments available soon at Mayo Clinic Health System sites
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scheduling opens next week for flu shot appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in southwest Minnesota. Mayo says getting vaccinated is important since the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. Reducing your risk of getting sick from the flu, or other illnesses, helps preserve health care resources.
