Mankato, MN

KIMT

Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison in connection with an overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man last year. Myles Hickman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County Court last month. Jesse Barnhart died from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
WASECA, MN
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide

A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says an incident of swatting lead to a lockdown and search of Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, around 10:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to the report of an active shooter at West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive. Police searched the entire school and found there was no threat.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening

(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
SHAKOPEE, MN
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA
KEYC

Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato. You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Flu shot appointments available soon at Mayo Clinic Health System sites

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scheduling opens next week for flu shot appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in southwest Minnesota. Mayo says getting vaccinated is important since the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. Reducing your risk of getting sick from the flu, or other illnesses, helps preserve health care resources.
MANKATO, MN

