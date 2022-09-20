Read full article on original website
Floridaman18
2d ago
Ridiculous. No town does a 30 % increase. Typical democrats. Gradual increase over say a five year period makes more sense. Many people on fixed income and salaries. This hits right in the gut for the average household. Vote these bums out next time.
Reply(3)
2
Related
WESH
Clermont city leaders vote to raise property taxes
CLERMONT, Fla. — Roughly 100 or so residents packed City Hall in downtown Clermont Tuesday night ahead of a vote that raised property taxes. The motion passed 4-1 to increase Clermont's millage rate from the current 4.2 to 5.06. According to the city, that still leaves them operating at...
WCJB
The Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate hike has caused Mortgage Rates to increase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again by three-quarters of a percentage point. That will affect your credit cards, car payments, and mortgage rates. The federal interest rate now ranges from 3% to 3.25%, that’s the highest it’s been since early 2008. The rate for a...
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
villages-news.com
The Villages should not interfere in private rentals
We have a lot of renters and The Villages should not be involved unless there is a problem with someone. It’s the owners/management’s problem to fix really. That simple!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Controversial Saddlewood multifamily development up for reconsideration by city council
During Sept. 20 city council meeting, a second public hearing on a new development agreement for a Georgia company, Catalyst Development Partners II, LLC, to build a multifamily residential development consisting of a maximum of 288 units on fifteen acres on the east side of Southwest 43rd Court in the 3600 block, across from Saddlewood Elementary will be heard.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners approve measures to aid ambulance transition
As the Villages Fire Department prepares to take over ambulance services in The Villages beginning Oct. 1, Sumter County commissioners approved three measures Tuesday night to aid the transition. Commissioners endorsed a proposed rate schedule and approved an arrangement for handling emergency dispatching as well as fire and ambulance services...
villages-news.com
Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners
I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls
The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools
A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter streamlines fire, EMS calls for Sumter, Lake Villages
Sumter County 911 dispatchers will handle all medical emergency calls across the county and those originating out of the Lake County portion of The Villages starting Oct. 1. The Villages Public Safety Department is 10 days away from launching its emergency ambulance service in Sumter County, and pending Lake County commission approval Tuesday, will also transport patients from Lake County to hospitals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Business continues after mall closing
When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director
Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theapopkavoice.com
New massive mixed use/residential development on Kelly Park Road brings mixed opinions on local social media
How big is too big? How much housing is too much housing? How should growth in Apopka be managed? Those are all big questions in this community, and news of a massive new mixed-use/housing project coming to Apopka only brought more questions and opinions from its residents. The business/development website...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
Villages Daily Sun
Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’
When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
mynews13.com
Some worry new NASA Causeway bridges could impact tall boats
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A project to make it easier for rockets to get to the Kennedy Space Center could disrupt boaters in Titusville. The Florida Department of Transportation is building two new fixed-span bridges on the NASA Causeway. The new bridges will replace existing draw bridges that were built...
click orlando
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
Comments / 8